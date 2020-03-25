NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResoluteAI, the Connect to Discover™ company, today announced the addition of a News dataset to their Foundation search platform for scientific content. In partnership with FinTech Studios, the leading AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform for Wall Street, the News database provides ResoluteAI's clients with a robust offering of timely scientific content.
Foundation is a multi-source research hub that allows public scientific content to be searched as if it's single-source. ResoluteAI applies the most sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning to unstructured content. This AI-driven solution creates structured metadata and organizes it into datasets that include Companies, Patents, Grants, Clinical Trials, Technology Transfer, and Publications. Foundation gives researchers and scientists the ability to make the kinds of critical, unintuitive connections that lead to groundbreaking discoveries.
"Our clients need to be able to monitor newsworthy trends in order to keep their research relevant" said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI. "We are excited to offer FinTech Studios' global and regional news to Foundation's existing databases. Clients will now be able to stay up-to-date on relevant competitor news, identify relationships between researchers and organizations, and stay abreast of FDA and regulatory announcements."
"By partnering with ResoluteAI, we are getting our AI-based market intelligence into the hands of the researchers and scientists who need it most," said Jim Tousignant, CEO and Founder of FinTech Studios. "We are so pleased that our highly relevant news and market analytics, covering millions of public and private companies, will be helping the scientific community make new discoveries."
Foundation is a part of the ResoluteAI suite of services that also includes Nebula - which deploys the same domain-specific artificial intelligence to enterprises' proprietary knowledge base. All of ResoluteAI's offerings allow users to search, analyze, visualize, and set search alerts for scientific data. FinTech Studios is providing ResoluteAI with millions of curated sources of global market intelligence and legal and regulatory intelligence in 42 languages.
About ResoluteAI
ResoluteAI, the Connect to Discover™ company, creates search tools for science. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, ResoluteAI's discovery engine is trained on millions of documents, making the conceptual connections that help users discover new areas of study, and the innovation white spaces in their industry. Making information retrieval seamless, ResoluteAI allows users to research, uncover, integrate, and connect the most relevant data sources, at scale. In 2018, ResoluteAI was named Best Emerging Company by AI World.
About FinTech Studios
FinTech Studios has developed a revolutionary AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform designed for Wall Street professionals that uses AI, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver real-time intelligent search, alerts and big-data analytics across millions of curated sources of global laws, rules and regulations, business and financial news, research and market data in 42 languages.
FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999 and achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion.
