TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2020.
The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 380,042,557 representing 81.6% of all eligible votes.
RBI's proxy circular provided for eleven nominees to the Board of Directors. The eleven individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Messrs. De Limburg Stirum and Prato was an incumbent director.
The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:
Director Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Alexandre Behring
332,330,265
90.2%
36,041,328
9.8%
João M. Castro-Neves
364,907,668
99.1%
3,463,925
0.9%
Maximilien de Limburg Stirum
366,621,528
99.5%
1,750,065
0.5%
Paul J. Fribourg
350,801,125
95.2%
17,570,468
4.8%
Neil Golden
365,355,581
99.2%
3,016,012
0.8%
Ali Hedayat
353,476,753
96.0%
14,894,840
4.0%
Golnar Khosrowshahi
353,906,938
96.1%
14,464,655
3.9%
Giovanni (John) Prato
367,752,771
99.8%
618,822
0.2%
Daniel S. Schwartz
365,282,602
99.2%
3,088,991
0.8%
Carlos Alberto Sicupira
354,404,627
96.2%
13,966,966
3.8%
Roberto Moses Thompson Motta
366,165,213
99.4%
2,206,380
0.6%
Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.