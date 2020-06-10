Restaurant_Brands_International_Inc__Restaurant_Brands_Internati.jpg

Restaurant Brands International (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

 By Restaurant Brands International Inc.

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2020.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 380,042,557 representing 81.6% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for eleven nominees to the Board of Directors. The eleven individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Messrs. De Limburg Stirum and Prato was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alexandre Behring

332,330,265

90.2%

36,041,328

9.8%

João M. Castro-Neves

364,907,668

99.1%

3,463,925

0.9%

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

366,621,528

99.5%

1,750,065

0.5%

Paul J. Fribourg

350,801,125

95.2%

17,570,468

4.8%

Neil Golden

365,355,581

99.2%

3,016,012

0.8%

Ali Hedayat

353,476,753

96.0%

14,894,840

4.0%

Golnar Khosrowshahi

353,906,938

96.1%

14,464,655

3.9%

Giovanni (John) Prato

367,752,771

99.8%

618,822

0.2%

Daniel S. Schwartz

365,282,602

99.2%

3,088,991

0.8%

Carlos Alberto Sicupira

354,404,627

96.2%

13,966,966

3.8%

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta

366,165,213

99.4%

2,206,380

0.6%

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.