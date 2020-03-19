SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has acquired Roof Angels, LLC., a 501(c) Public Charity based in Dallas, TX.
Founded in 2013 by Aspenmark Roofing and Solar CEO Chris Zazo, Roof Angels provides roof replacement and repair assistance to homeowners in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The organization seeks to aid families who cannot afford to manage the cost of replacement of repairs on their own, or who have no insurance to cover the costs.
"We are excited to join together with Restoration Builders to build this dream", stated Roofing Angels Founder Chris Zazo. "The team at Aspenmark Roofing and Solar have given their time, money and hearts to this cause and we have seen the impact of repairing roofs for qualified, in-need families. It is a heartwarming experience to see the smile on a homeowner's face when we finish the work. We get hugs and smiles and joyful tears every time. We now have the opportunity to expand that vision to more qualified families across the nation."
"I am deeply honored to announce the acquisition of Roof Angels, this is a big step forward in our mission to elevate the roofing repair industry," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "The Roof Angels team is responsible for keeping many families in their Texas homes, and we intend to expand this program in a big way. We believe in doing good work, helping our neighbors and building the communities we operate in."
Roofing repair remains one of the fastest growing sectors of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry. Up until recently, this highly fragmented sector has been comprised primarily of local, privately held companies, with the balance of customers being insurance policy holders.
About Restoration Builders, Inc.
Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com
