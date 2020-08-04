SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") has today announced its official acquisition of JC Roofing and Gutters, LLC ("JC Gutters"), headquartered in Pflugerville, TX.
The insurance restoration industry has experienced explosive growth, topping out at over $210B. In response to this tremendous opportunity, Restoration Builders was founded in 2017 with the goal of building a nation-wide network of licensed contractors and other established, industry-related businesses. The US-based Company is currently working on developing a strategic infrastructure made up of teams, offices, equipment, trucks and other resources. Revenue for 2020 is anticipated to exceed $100 Million.
Manuel and Xochitl Cervantes entered the exterior restoration and repair industry in 2015 with the launch of JC Roofing and Gutters. The couple wanted to help their community by focusing on an area of the home that is often neglected - its gutter system. As its name indicates, the company provides gutter installation as well as labor services for a network of top-ranked roofing repair businesses in the southern Texas market. Since its inception, the business has experienced rapid, exponential growth and their team is widely regarded as "the gutter experts".
Xochitl grew up in Coahuila Mexico, where she earned a Bachelor of Law Degree at Tec De Monterrey. She then moved to the United States, joining several family members who were already entrenched in the construction industry. Before launching JC Roofing and Gutters, Xochitl and her mother owned a successful brand in the beauty services industry. This experience enabled her to hone her customer service and entrepreneurial skills. Under her leadership, the business grew to five locations and over 50 employees. Manuel's background is in the oil industry where he worked as a skilled Rope Access Technician. He still occasionally uses this expertise to install special equipment on large buildings.
"I would like to extend a very warm welcome to the entire JC Gutters team," stated John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "Manuel and Xochitl have worked hard to build an impeccable reputation, thanks in large part to their skilled gutter technicians and the exceptional customer service they provide. They certainly bring a lot to the table and I'm confident that they'll fit right in with our growing network."
Of the $49 Billion roofing contractors' industry, roof repair remains one of the fastest growing sectors. Up until relatively recently, however, the highly fragmented industry segment has been comprised primarily of local, privately held companies, with the majority of customers being insurance policy holders.
Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit their website at www.restorbuilders.com
JC Roofing & Gutters provides a wide range of gutter repair and installation services. As a leader in the gutter industry, they use a comprehensive approach in order to provide the best in repair and installation services. From dealing with bureaucratic requirements to coordinating contractors, JC Gutters guarantees precise, timely, and efficient work. For more information, visit: www.jcroofingandgutters.com
