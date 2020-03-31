SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "The Company") announced today that it has appointed Michael Iovieno as Chief Acquisition Officer.
Michael "The Colonel" Iovieno brings four decades of military leadership and business management experience to the position. He holds a master's degree from Texas Christian University and has served as an Elected Municipal Officer for more than a decade. He was a Licensed Florida Real Estate professional. Michael's business operations experience includes brokering contracts in compliance with international laws and procedures, residential and commercial real estate development and large scale international logistical support.
Michael joined Restoration Builders in 2017 and has served as The Company's Chief Operating Officer for the past two years.
"As a highly decorated retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, President of a commercial and residential real estate business, and Vice President of an investment management firm, the Colonel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our business," said John Lorenz, Chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders, Inc. "He has great leadership skills with a proven ability to build cohesive teams and move them to the goal. He also has experience with early stage growth companies and the operations of a public company. Acquisitions is a very important part of Restoration Builders business operations, especially in the Residential Division. His experience and diverse background make him a great asset to our growth efforts."
Restoration Builders Inc. was founded in 2017 as a direct response to the explosive growth of the $210B+ insurance restoration industry. The Company has identified an unprecedented opportunity to consolidate existing restoration and repair contractors located throughout the United States.
About Restoration Builders, Inc.
Restoration Builders is a residential and commercial contractor operating within and throughout the United States. Their mission is to protect, restore and build properties, strengthen families and support the community. They are committed locally and ready to serve wide scale for disaster response. To learn more, please visit: www.restorbuilders.com
