CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeSieve™ and Think-X™ announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue integration of their flagship tools to provide to the market enhanced evaluation of employee and applicant skills.
"We see this as an opportunity to combine our science-based performance evaluation tool with The Sieve™ to equip our customers with the capability to look at both the hard and soft skills that make up successful employees," said Ted Malley, CEO and Co-Founder of Think-X™.
"Once a group of resumes have been Sieved," noted Abha Mallya, CEO and Co-Founder of ResumeSieve™, "Our clients will then be able to evaluate the individual applicants beyond their stated skills, to actually determine whether they have the performance characteristics needed to succeed in the job."
In today's hybrid work environment, where face to face interviewing may not be feasible, looking beyond the document job skills of the individual will enable decision makers to make more informed choices about hiring, teaming, or promoting. The choices that are made will support the goals of the organization in the long run by improving the quality of people decisions through the use of standardized tools that take advantage of the latest technology to simplify talent processes.
ResumeSieve™ is a SaaS based software provider in the HR Talent Acquisition and Resource Allocation space (hard skill evaluation), with a product, The Sieve™, in the market. Think-X™ is a SaaS based HR Potential and Performance evaluation platform for assessing the capabilities of individuals and teams (soft skill evaluation and coaching) within an organization. ResumeSieve™ and Think-X™ understand that their platforms complement each other and by collaborating and offering a combined solution their customers will gain significantly.
About the ResumeSieve™ Organization
As a company, ResumeSieve™ develops tools designed to enhance traditional recruiting models and deliver the best talent to the organization. To learn more about The Sieve™ candidate evaluation platform, visit resumesieve.com or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
About the Think-X™ Organization
Think-X™ exists to empower people to achieve their highest potential at work and at home. They provide tools and coaching to support both the individual and the organization. They can be reached at https://think-x.com or via LinkedIn and Facebook.
