WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. ("Retail Holdings", together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Company"), announced today that the previously disclosed sale of shares in its indirect subsidiary, Retail Holdings (India) B.V. to an international private investor, has successfully closed. The consideration to be received is approximately $3.5 million. The Company's profit from the transaction will be approximately $2.6 million. Approximately 54.10% of these amounts are attributable to the Retail Holdings shareholders.

Please see the press release on this subject, dated December 15, 2020, for additional details.

Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Company's website: www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for the Company's shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation services under the symbol "RHDGF".

 

