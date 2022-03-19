BOQUETE, Panama, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retire in Panama is proud to announce Megan Thompson as their Director of Operations. Thompson will be overseeing all aspects of operations for the company, including personnel/contractor management and client services. "I am so excited to be with this amazing team," said Thompson. "Retire in Panama has such a great reputation for its innovative approach to helping people with expat relocation needs."
With her experience working with the Panamanian people in her two years of service with the Peace Corps, and her 2-year advisory position with the company, she will be instrumental towards meeting the challenges ahead for Retire in Panama.
Ms. Thompson graduated from Penn State University with a degree in International Development, Community Environmental Development, and Spanish Language. With the two years she spent in Panama with the Peace Corps, she has become fluent in Spanish, which is a great asset to a Panama relocation tour company.
She grew up in the rural town of Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, graduated from Palisades high school. She was active in field hockey and softball had a passion for animals and volunteered at her local animal rescue for years.
"We are very excited to have Megan on our team," said Retire in Panama's co-founder and COO, Rod Larrivee. "Her skills and experience are a perfect fit for the challenges we are facing as we continue to grow." Larrivee continues with, "Not only does she have the language skills and cultural understanding of Panama, but also the business acumen needed to organize and execute our tours, in a professional and fun way."
Retire in Panama, co-founded by Oscar Peña and Rod Larrivee, is a full-service relocation tour company in Panama that has been helping people retire and move to Panama since 2018. For the 10 years before this, Peña and Larrivee worked together in the tourism and expat relocation services from Boquete, Panama. "Having Ms. Thompson on our staff full-time, helping with operational issues, will aid in our company's growth initiatives and goals," Peña adds.
With 100s of happy clients, Retire in Panama offers a unique and personalized approach to retiring in Panama. They offer small group tours, maximum 12 people, and private tours, to give their clients all the information they need to make the move to Panama.
"Our team's passion for helping expats move to Panama, without making the common mistakes, and our passion for the country, culture, and people of Panama, sets us apart from the competition in this relocation industry," Peña explained.
For more information about Retire in Panama, please visit: https://www.retireinpanamatours.com/ or contact info@retireinpanamatours.com, or call us at 786-232-3916.
