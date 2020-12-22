BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. ReTo is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials as well as equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials. ReTo also engages in consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological projects, including those for the purpose of capturing, controlling, and reusing rainwater, commonly called "sponge cities."
Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReTo, commented, "As was the case for most companies, COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on our business throughout 2020. Unfortunately, projects we were anticipating to contribute to revenue never materialized due to forced closures. As a result of COVID-19 related business and government closures, logistic complications, delays and higher costs, and the cancellation or delay in the delivery of products and services to customers, our financial results for the first six months of 2020 were negative when compared to the first six months of 2019."
Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.14 million compared to $14.13 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the materially adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy, ReTo's operations, its customers, and its supply chain. Revenue from machinery and equipment, construction materials, and municipal construction projects accounted for 43.6%, 52.0%, and 4.4%, respectively, of total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 48.0%, 51.5%, and 0.5%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Cost of revenue was $2.88 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $10.70 million for the same period of last year, which reflected the decrease in revenue over the same period. Gross profit was $0.26 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $3.44 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 8.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 24.3% for the same period of last year. Net loss attributable to ReTo was $3.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share in the year-ago period. The six-month period ended June 30, 2020 included a $2.19 million one-time gain from the disposal of a subsidiary.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had balance of cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.2 million, with an accounts receivable balance of approximately $6.7 million, of which approximately $1.3 million was subsequently collected after June 30, 2020, with the remaining balance expected to be substantially collected before June 30, 2021. The Company is working to improve its liquidity and capital sources mainly through cash flow from its operations, renewal of bank borrowings, borrowing from related parties, and potential equity financings, but it cannot guarantee the timing or a positive outcome leading to a substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 months based on its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
Mr. Hengfang Li continued, "We believe we have solid long-term business fundamentals based on the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Our focus is on reducing operating expenses and overhead wherever possible as we align our cost structure with the current business level. We have seen an improvement in the operating environment in the second half of 2020 and expect a continued improvement in 2021. We are excited about our long-term fundamentals and believe we will emerge from 2020 in a stronger position as we are now offering customers additional features and customized configurations on our machinery and equipment products. We will continue to devote our efforts to manufacturing equipment used for production of eco-friendly construction materials.
In addition, with more stringent environmental regulations being enforced in China, many companies have to replace older equipment with more environmentally friendly equipment. We believe our products can provide an ideal solution for these companies and will work to capitalize on this potential growth opportunity. In line with our development strategy, we have started several ecological restoration projects in cooperation with local governments and state-owned companies. We believe these projects will contribute our business growth in 2021."
Recent Developments
On July 13, 2020, ReTo transferred its 55% equity interests in Yunnan Litu Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Yunnan Litu") to third parties for a nominal price given the inactivity of Yunnan Litu's business operations since its inception and ReTo's ongoing focus on its own organic business growth.
On September 7, 2020, Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Beijing REIT") entered into a share transfer agreement with the original shareholder of Shexian Ruibo Environmental Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shexian Ruibo") for the acquisition of 41.67% of the equity interests in Shexian Ruibo for a total consideration of $3.6 million (RMB 25 million), including a cash payment of $2.7 million (RMB 18.5 million) and non-cash contribution of six patents valued at $0.9 million (RMB 6.5 million). Beijing REIT made the cash payment of $2.7 million (RMB 18.5 million) on October 20, 2020 and the six patents had been transferred to Shexian Ruibo prior to September 15, 2020.
About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)
Founded in 1999, ReTo (NASDAQ: RETO), through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding: 1) the ability of additional features and customized configurations on its machinery and equipment products to attract new customers; 2) the ability of the growth of its business to resume in the near future; and 3) the further spread of COVID-19 or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the construction industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
202,078
$
897,281
Restricted cash
83,005
84,237
Accounts receivable, net – third parties
6,590,699
11,252,002
Accounts receivable, net – related party
96,661
469,474
Advances to suppliers, net – third parties
3,793,935
2,449,629
Advances to suppliers, net – related parties
3,043,191
-
Inventories, net
2,704,139
888,203
Prepayments and other current assets
2,951,906
435,273
Prepayment for construction of properties
3,608,250
3,661,800
Current assets held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Gu'an REIT
-
5,326,348
Total Current Assets
23,073,864
25,464,247
Property, plant, and equipment, net
35,910,908
37,457,643
Intangible assets, net
5,982,569
6,145,179
Long-term investment in equity investee
-
28,720
Right-of-use assets
603,535
505,630
Non-current assets held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Gu'an REIT
-
1,193,825
Total Assets
$
65,570,876
$
70,795,244
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short term loans
$
6,042,188
$
8,309,098
Long term bank loans - current portion
2,369,643
1,436,000
Advances from customers
4,510,113
3,087,315
Deferred revenue
460,661
471,375
Accounts payable
1,645,417
1,151,570
Accounts payable - related party
416,534
1,485,049
Accrued and other liabilities
4,165,919
2,487,616
Taxes payable
1,824,407
1,806,777
Due to related parties
2,887,208
405,222
Operating lease liabilities, current
305,452
177,903
Advance payment from the buyer associated with discontinued operation of Gu'an REIT
-
1,392,920
Current liabilities held for sale associated with discontinued operation of Gu'an REIT
-
3,004,924
Total Current Liabilities
24,672,542
25,215,769
Long-term bank loans
6,226,000
7,323,600
Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent
278,301
301,012
Total Liabilities
31,131,843
32,840,381
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 24,135,000 shares and
24,135
23,160
Additional paid-in capital
43,709,127
42,725,852
Statutory reserve
2,067,439
2,632,797
Accumulated deficit
(8,893,351)
(5,718,368)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,937,379)
(3,527,438)
Total RETO Eco-Solutions, Inc. Shareholders' Equity
32,969,971
36,136,003
Non-controlling interest
1,469,062
1,818,860
Total Equity
34,439,033
37,954,863
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
65,570,876
$
70,795,244
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Six Months
2020
2019
Revenue
$
3,142,102
$
14,125,892
Cost of revenue – third-party customers
2,884,298
10,689,311
Gross Profit
257,804
3,436,581
Operating Expenses:
Selling expenses
474,901
631,664
General and administrative expenses
1,788,625
1,709,377
Bad debt expenses
2,792,800
2,686,782
Research and development expenses
180,339
234,741
Total Operating Expenses
5,236,665
5,262,564
Loss from Operations
(4,978,861)
(1,825,983)
Other Income (expenses):
Interest expense
(876,660)
(632,830)
Interest income
2,715
1,722
Other income (expenses), net
(111,729)
126,765
Total Other expenses, net
(985,674)
(504,343)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(5,964,535)
(2,330,326)
Provision for income taxes
131,615
171,922
Net loss from continuing operations
(6,096,150)
(2,502,248)
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
(900,097)
Gain from disposal of Gu'an REIT
2,192,801
-
Net Loss
(3,903,349)
(3,402,345)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(163,008)
(391,899)
Net loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.
$
(3,740,341)
$
(3,010,446)
Net Loss
$
(3,903,349)
$
(3,402,345)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment:
(596,731)
115,298
Comprehensive Loss
(4,500,080)
(3,287,047)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(349,798)
(509,567)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.
$
(4,150,282)
$
(2,777,480)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.13)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic and diluted
23,622,148
22,760,000
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Common Shares
paid-in
Statutory
(Accumulated
Comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Capital
Reserve
Deficit)
Income (Loss)
Interest
Equity
Balance at
22,760,000
$
22,760
$
42,278,252
$
2,632,797
$
9,084,246
$
(3,105,185)
$
2,267,985
$
53,180,855
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(3,010,446)
-
(391,899)
(3,402,345)
Foreign
-
-
-
-
-
232,966
(117,668)
115,298
Balance at
22,760,000
$
22,760
$
42,278,252
$
2,632,797
$
6,073,800
$
(2,872,219)
$
1,758,418
$
49,893,808
Balance at
23,160,000
$
23,160
$
42,725,852
$
2,632,797
$
(5,718,368)
$
(3,527,438)
$
1,818,860
$
37,954,863
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(3,740,341)
-
(163,008)
(3,903,349)
Change in
-
-
-
(565,358)
565,358
-
-
-
Foreign
-
-
-
-
-
(409,941)
(186,790)
(596,731)
Issuance of
685,000
685
650,065
-
-
-
-
650,750
Issuance of
290,000
290
333,210
-
-
-
-
333,500
Balance at
24,135,000
$
24,135
$
43,709,127
$
2,067,439
$
(8,893,351)
$
(3,937,379)
$
1,469,062
$
34,439,033
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(3,903,349)
$
(3,402,345)
Less: net loss from discontinued operations
-
(900,097)
Net loss from continuing operations
(3,903,349)
(2,502,248)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Loss from disposal of property and equipment
10,458
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,127,480
826,670
Amortization of stock-based compensation for services
456,063
-
Change in bad debt allowances
2,792,800
2,687,156
Gain from disposal of Gu'an REIT
(2,192,801)
-
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
116,120
109,975
Changes in operating assets:
Accounts receivable
2,125,800
(4,987,255)
Accounts receivable - related party
220,998
-
Advances to suppliers
(1,628,556)
(9,003)
Advances to suppliers - related parties
(3,069,487)
-
Inventories
(1,837,972)
(2,063,087)
Prepayments and other current assets
(479,015)
(32,915)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
-
(91,735)
Changes in operating liabilities:
-
-
Advances from customers
1,475,209
1,577,496
Deferred revenue
(3,839)
-
Accounts payable
513,213
1,607,792
Accounts payable - related party
(1,051,977)
Accrued and other liabilities
1,718,195
174,185
Taxes payable
44,270
168,613
Operating lease liabilities
(143,306)
(103,462)
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(3,709,696)
(2,637,818)
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinuing operations
-
3,134,281
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,709,696)
496,463
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Addition of property, equipment and construction in progress
(91,946)
(508,236)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investment
28,440
-
Proceeds from disposal of Gu'an REIT
2,768,703
-
Term deposits
-
(141,096)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
2,705,197
(649,332)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,705,197
(649,332)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from short-term loans
5,801,760
6,619,731
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
-
737,069
Repayment of short-term bank loans
(7,957,772)
(6,633,621)
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(36,035)
(147,414)
Proceeds from related party loans
3,677,761
202,329
Repayment to related party loans
(1,180,383)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations
305,331
778,094
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinuing operations
-
(324,280)
Net cash provided by financing activities
305,331
453,814
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
2,733
(32,181)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
(696,435)
268,764
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
981,518
1,563,166
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
285,083
$
1,831,930
Less: cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash from discontinued operation, end of period
-
(8,448)
Cash and and cash equivalents, restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period
$
285,083
$
1,823,482
RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:
Cash
$
202,078
$
1,652,050
Restricted cash
83,005
171,432
Total cash and restricted cash
$
285,083
$
1,823,482
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Interest paid
$
572,201
$
711,255
Income tax paid
$
-
$
75,387
Non-Cash Investing Activities
Right-of-use Assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
221,940
$
731,517