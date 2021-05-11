AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReturnSafe, the holistic software solution for infectious disease management (IDM) helping businesses reopen and stay open, today announced it has joined the UKG Partner Network, a collaborative ecosystem of technology companies working with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to deliver custom applications, solution extensions, and integrations that provide a simplified and more connected workplace experience. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.
With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both ReturnSafe and UKG solutions, including UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, and UKG Ready can benefit from an integrated solution to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace. ReturnSafe provides HR leaders with a command center to manage employee vaccination status, health screenings, testing data, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine case management. The solution provides a 360-degree view into areas of risk and the tools to respond quickly and effectively. The integration with UKG streamlines employee user administration by automatically updating ReturnSafe with employee new hires and status changes to keep the COVID-19 Command Center up to date - saving hours of administration time.
"Since the onset of the pandemic, ReturnSafe has helped 60-plus organizations to reopen and stay open," said Jikku Venkat, CEO and Co-Founder, ReturnSafe. "Many organizations have created ad-hoc solutions to manage a skeleton crew during the pandemic, but as the country reopens, countless businesses and schools will be heading back to in-person settings in full force. Leaders will need a solution that is easy to use, provides workflow automation, and supports compliance reporting needs. We are bringing our expertise and solution to the UKG ecosystem to give HR and operations leaders the insights and tools they need to scale their safety measures and confidently welcome back employees with the lowest possible workplace-related health safety risks."
Businesses using ReturnSafe have access to:
- Vaccine Management and Employee Sentiment: As employers navigate mixed-immunity workforces, this tool provides a report on important employee vaccination information, including vaccine provider, date, location, and eventual booster status. This feature also includes employee sentiment surveys where administrators can gauge their workforce's attitudes towards taking the vaccination, providing meaningful insights for creating programs to address employee concerns.
- Building Access Screening and Timekeeping Check In: This tool ensures that only people who meet the organization's safety criteria have access to the building by integrating the health screening survey with building access control systems, as well as providing HR leaders with an easy-to-use integration with UKG Dimension for timekeeping.
- Test Management: Employers' external testing providers can directly upload employee test results into the Command Center Dashboard. Administrators can utilize this information to take immediate action when there is a positive test, and quickly update employees' building access status.
- Contact Logging / Tracing: Log close contacts with Bluetooth or Ultra-Wideband tags for a precise response to an outbreak, avoiding business disruption and complying with employee exposure notification requirements.
- Case Management: All data entries and information are compiled in one workspace, displaying employees with potential, active, or cleared cases of COVID-19. Administrators have access to all the information needed to efficiently manage outbreaks, ensuring teams are following prescribed safety protocols.
"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers to help them protect their people and create connected and meaningful experiences," said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we're able to solve critical business problems in novel ways. This empowers our customers with more opportunities to improve the employee experience, achieve new operational efficiencies, protect their people, and extend the value of their UKG investment."
About ReturnSafe
ReturnSafe is a comprehensive software solution for infectious disease management (IDM) that is helping businesses, universities, healthcare facilities, sports teams and major venues businesses reopen and stay open. Its end-to-end platform provides daily health screening, exposure notification, and contact tracing and case management for COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. ReturnSafe is based in Austin, TX and backed by Fifty Years, Necessary Ventures and Active Capital. To help keep everyone in your organization safe with human-driven, technology-supported solutions, visit http://www.returnsafe.com.
