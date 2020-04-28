MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel, a Minneapolis-based next gen health technology company, today announced three additions to the leadership team, including Sara Ratner as senior vice president of government programs and strategic initiatives, Louise Briguglio as senior vice president of product and development, and Blake Sipek as chief financial officer. Each will work closely with Revel CEO Jeff Fritz and President Kyle Gunderson.
"As Revel continues to grow, it is important to build and expand our leadership team with key people to help lead and scale the business," said Fritz. "Sara, Louise and Blake each bring extraordinary experience throughout the healthcare industry and proven track records leading business expansion and transformation. I am thrilled to work beside them as a leadership team."
A recognized industry leader with experience spanning diverse business functions, Sara Ratner joins Revel with more than two decades experience. In addition to co-founding the health insurance company Proximal Health, Ratner previously served as CEO of HealthEHR where she helped venture-backed organizations develop Medicare and Medicaid program strategies for emerging markets. She has also served as senior vice president, corporate systems and compliance at RedBrick Health and president of NeoPath Health. Ratner's strength is finding opportunities created through government regulation, leading with practical solutions, and improving efficiency and quality care focused on the patient experience.
Louise Briguglio joins Revel with more than 15 years of experience leading teams at enterprise SaaS companies. Briguglio previously held senior leadership positions with SaaS product and design companies in San Francisco including Addepar, Alloyi.ai, and Nuna. A software product visionary with a knack for defining company vision and aligning collaborative teams to execute creatively, Briguglio has a proven track record of creating solutions for complex industries including healthcare, finance and supply chain.
Blake Sipek brings more than 15 years of leadership experience within software companies. As a recognized leader specializing in strategic planning, M&A and SaaS business model transformation, Sipek has a passion for establishing a deep knowledge of the market, business and customers to drive financial results. Prior to Revel, Sipek held finance and operations senior leadership roles for companies in the education technology, fleet logistics and financial services industries including Edmentum, XRS Corp. and Ameriprise.
"With a platform that interacts with millions of individuals each year, Revel holds an exciting position to have a profound impact on the healthcare system," said Sipek. "I am excited to play a role in growing our business on our mission to make the world a healthier place."
Today, Ratner and Briguglio are leading Revel's COVID-19 and flu prevention programs–aimed to assist health plans, providers and health officials in building omnichannel communications to help members and patients access key resources and information when and where they need it most.
"I am delighted to join the Revel team during this unique time," said Ratner. "With its personalized member-centric focus, Revel is well-positioned to help health plans, providers and public health officials communicate effectively with their members through the pandemic, and beyond, and provide information and resources to improve and save lives." Briguglio echoed Ratner adding, "I've never worked with a team or technology that combines such a high degree of expertise in both human-centered design and advanced analytics. These are the capabilities needed to change healthcare consumer behaviors and gives us a solid foundation to continue to grow the business."
About Revel
Revel is a healthcare technology company that is reinventing health engagement to make it better through its industry-leading health action platform, Revel Connect. Revel helps healthcare organizations connect with members and patients in a personalized way to build better healthcare consumer experiences, drive positive health action, and improve health outcomes. Follow Revel on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn. Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting us at Revel-Health.com.