NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Collective, the leading membership organization focused on sales and marketing leaders, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with QuotaPath, the leading free commission tracking software powered by its thousands of users.
In response to COVID-19, sales organizations are restructuring compensation plans in order to compete in today's market. Compensation plays a critical part in sales strategy and team motivation and together, Revenue Collective and QuotaPath will work to help sales professionals better understand their compensation and help executives and companies more accurately set, track, and predict commission-driven compensation.
The two organizations will generate original and proprietary research through jointly produced webinars, research reports, and benchmarking data. The partnership enables Revenue Collective members to explore this content through its highly engaged Slack channel - "comp_plans" and grants preferred access for its members to QuotaPath services and exclusive content through the "quotapath" channel.
"Our work and mission of empowerment at QuotaPath aligns seamlessly with Revenue Collective, and we're confident that together we can provide insights to each of Revenue Collective's industry segments on how to best tackle challenges with sales compensation," said AJ Bruno Co-Founder and CEO of QuotaPath. "We're excited to join forces and unite QuotaPath's network of more than 3,000 users with Revenue Collective's expansive network of executives across the globe to continue creating best-in-class community programs and content."
Concurrently, Revenue Collective is pleased to announce it now has more than 3,000 members in its global network, nearly quadrupling its community size since Fall 2019. In 2020 alone, the company has garnered nearly 2,000 new like-minded executives to discuss problems, solutions and industry trends despite the challenging business atmosphere as a result of COVID-19.
"I'm incredibly excited to partner with QuotaPath and have discovered through conversations with AJ that they share our commitment to unlocking the professional potential of revenue leaders around the world," said Sam Jacobs, founder and CEO of Revenue Collective. "As we surpass 3,000 Members, I've never felt more confident and optimistic about our opportunity to truly change our Member's lives for the better and our alliance with QuotaPath is yet one more step on that journey."
For more information on Revenue Collective, please visit www.revenuecollective.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Revenue Collective's partnership with QuotaPath, please visit www.quotapath.com.
About Revenue Collective:
Revenue Collective is a private membership organization designed to support the professional development of revenue leaders at high growth companies, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and serve as a trusted private community where members can openly discuss business critical issues with the comfort of privacy and confidentiality. Its membership is invitation only, and consists of more than 3,000 members, of whom 2,000 are senior sales and marketing executives from more than 100 cities across the world.
About QuotaPath:
QuotaPath empowers and aligns sales organizations. Teams across all industries use QuotaPath's diverse set of features to measure performance and drive consistent ROI. As a product-led organization, QuotaPath is dedicated to building a beautiful and easy tool that simplifies commission calculation and quota attainment tracking. Founded in 2018, QuotaPath is co-headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.quotapath.com or @QuotaPath on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
