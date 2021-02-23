BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevenueWell, the Chicago-based developer of Dental Patient Relationship Management and Communication software, today announced it has completed its acquisition of PBHS, the ADA Endorsed leader in digital marketing for dental and dental specialty practices. PBHS's services include dental website design, practice branding, SEO, online advertising, video marketing and social media campaigns.
The investment furthers RevenueWell's mission to deliver a unified, integrated practice-growth solution to simplify patient acquisition and retention for dental practices ranging from solo practices to enterprise-level group practices and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).
"Our goal at RevenueWell always has been to simplify business complexity for dentists and staff so they can focus on delivering excellent patient care," said Serge Longin, co-founder and CEO of RevenueWell. "The combination of RevenueWell's award-winning patient relationship and communications software with PBHS's high-performance digital marketing services means customers of both companies will have access to a truly unified practice growth solution providers need to acquire, retain and delight all patients while maximizing lifetime value for the practice," Longin said.
RevenueWell and PBHS share deep dental roots. Since their founding, the companies have focused solely on the unique marketing and patient communication needs of U.S. dental practices. RevenueWell's flagship product is its Marketing Platform, which integrates with most Dental Practice Management Software (PMS) systems to automate and simplify time-consuming marketing and communication tasks such as review collection, email campaigns, appointment reminders, welcome information and post-procedure instructions. The platform also provides performance insights into the impact and ROI of marketing and communication activity. Other offerings include automated text messaging, paperless forms, teledentistry tools, and integrated VOIP telephony solutions.
PBHS's high impact marketing services for dental and specialty practices include custom website design, SEO, online advertising, social media marketing, video production, website chat reception, practice branding, demographic marketing, waiting room TV, patient education and informed consent services. The company also provides secured technology solutions including SecureMail and truForm™ e-forms, the leading specialty online forms solution. PBHS is exclusively endorsed by ADA Member Advantage, the American Association of Endodontists, and the American College of Prosthodontists along with 30 state associations.
"PBHS has long been the industry leader in patient acquisition," said PBHS President Jay Levine. "Connecting these offerings to RevenueWell's award-winning Patient Relationship Management Suite creates an unbeatable solution for dental practices to deliver seamless new-patient experiences, measure and optimize marketing ROI and maximize the lifetime value of every patient who comes through the door."
"Running a dental practice is more complex today than it was just 10 years ago," Longin said. "Patients find providers in different ways, want to interact using different mediums, and stay loyal for different reasons than they used to. We believe in the power of a single, integrated platform to help practices harness and benefit from these changes and deliver amazing patient experiences. The successful integration of PBHS' and RevenueWell's teams and products will further reduce the need to buy, implement and maintain multiple solutions for different parts of the patient journey. We're thrilled about the growth and cost savings this combination will create for our current and future customers."
The integrated PBHS and RevenueWell family serves a customer base of more than 13,000 U.S. dental practices. Longin said customers will see exciting new product offerings and high-value packages rolled out over the next few months as the two companies integrate operations. In the combined organization, Levine will run PBHS as RevenueWell Vice President and General Manager of PBHS.
About RevenueWell
Founded in 2010, RevenueWell is a leading provider of marketing and communication software specifically designed to meet the needs of dental practices. The RevenueWell Marketing Platform provides tools that help dental practices maximize their clinical schedule, increase case acceptance and keep their patient base engaged and loyal to the practice. RevenueWell's solutions are HIPAA compliant and integrate with most Dental PMS solutions. RevenueWell has 170 employees and offices in Bannockburn and Chicago. RevenueWell's innovation, ease of use and outstanding customer service have driven tremendous growth over the past two years and made the company the Leader in Patient Relationship Management based on customer feedback on the software review website, G2.com. For more information visit RevenueWell.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About PBHS
PBHS was founded in the 1970s to provide accounting, payroll and other administrative services to dental practices. In the 1990s, the company became the first company to specialize in dental website design and internet marketing. Since then, PBHS has grown into a team of more than 90 developers, designers, strategists and visionaries who are passionate about providing dental and medical practices with advanced digital marketing solutions. PBHS has offices in Santa Rosa, Calif., and New York. PBHS is exclusively endorsed by ADA Member Advantage, the American Association of Endodontists, and the American College of Prosthodontists along with 30 state associations. Learn more at PBHS.com.
