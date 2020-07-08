CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie Labs, a pharmaceutical company pioneering the application of artificial intelligence in the discovery and development of next-generation kinase inhibitors, today announced a multi-target collaboration agreement with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.
Reverie Labs will use its unique technology platform to perform virtual screening, hit-to-lead generation, and lead optimization on several kinase inhibitor discovery programs, alongside scientists at Roche and Genentech. Reverie Labs will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on Roche's sales of drug candidates produced by the collaboration.
Kinases share many structural motifs, and the large corpus of published structural and bioactivity data surrounding them makes kinase inhibitor discovery an ideal use-case for advanced machine learning (ML) models. Reverie Labs uses its highly scalable infrastructure to train ML models for kinase potency, kinome selectivity, and ADMET properties and to generate millions of novel chemical structures to evaluate and select for the ideal combination of properties.
Jonah Kallenbach, CEO and founder of Reverie Labs, said: "Under this collaboration, we are excited to apply our best in class technology and multi-disciplinary expertise to build and optimize compounds across several drug discovery programs. It is a privilege to begin a long-term partnership with Roche's and Genentech's successful R&D organizations to develop life-changing medicines with the potential to transform patient care."
"Artificial intelligence is swiftly becoming an important technology in the discovery of potentially life-saving medicines. We are excited to enter into this new collaboration with Reverie Labs to leverage their platform and advance drug discovery for selected programs in each of our R&D units," said James Sabry, Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering.
About Reverie Labs
Reverie Labs is a multidisciplinary team of world-class engineers, chemists, and modelers leveraging machine learning, physics-based simulation, and massive-scale computational infrastructure to engineer new medicines. Reverie Labs' technology consists of state-of-the-art predictive tools, new methods for focused molecule generation, and a scalable cloud framework, which enable the unhindered exploration of chemical space. Reverie Labs' unique approach has already led to the discovery of selective, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors for oncology targets. Reverie Labs is conducting multiple drug discovery programs both internally and with partners. Reverie was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Contact: contact@reverielabs.com