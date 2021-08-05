CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, a personalized brand experience company for the beauty, skin, and wellness categories co-headquartered in Chicago and Helsinki, today announced the appointment of Laura Ferris Anderson as Chairwoman of its Advisory Board.
As Chairwoman of the Revieve Advisory Board, Anderson will provide strategic counsel as Revieve seeks to expand its capabilities for helping brands, retailers, e-commerce and digital providers drive the customer brand experience by enabling personalized engagement with health, beauty and wellness products, services and treatments.
Anderson most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Multinational Sales, Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan, where she worked for nearly 20 years across a variety of business, payments and eCommerce strategy positions.
In addition to her role as Chairwoman of the Revieve Advisory Board, Anderson is a board member of the Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Center and MATTER. Anderson also serves on the board of Chicago's technology and entrepreneurship center, 1871, along with Revieve's Executive Chairman, Dean DeBiase. Revieve's North American Headquarters is located at the Chicago Connectory, by Bosch and 1871.
Anderson received her Bachelor of Science, Masters of Public Policy and Masters of Business Administration from Georgetown University, and served as a member of its alumni association's Board of Governors.
"As consumers increasingly seek out personalized shopping experiences, digital service providers will become even more important to retailers," said Laura Ferris Anderson, Chairwoman of the Revieve Advisory Board. "As such, I look forward to working closely with Revieve to bring their product offerings further into the mainstream and to create a more seamless health, beauty and wellness experience for consumers."
"The Revieve Advisory Board was curated to include experts and innovators from across the globe whose diverse backgrounds and experiences ensures Revieve has the guidance and collaboration necessary to deliver capabilities the industry needs," said Dean DeBiase, Executive Chairman at Revieve. "The addition of Laura as our Chairwoman bolsters Revieve with another strong voice to guide us as we enhance personalized consumer experiences in partnership with beauty, health and wellness brands, retailers and digital services providers."
The Revieve Advisory Board was established to further Revieve's mission transforming the way brands and retailers engage, connect and interact with consumers across all touchpoints. Made up of global industry leaders with deep knowledge in the health, beauty and wellness sectors, the board serves as a driver for innovation alongside Revieve's AI-driven platform, including the AI Skincare Advisor, AR Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor.
About Revieve
Revieve is the preferred partner to brands and retailers across four continents for delivering a digitally driven, personalized brand experience by leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the brand experience for skincare and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.
With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AR Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.
