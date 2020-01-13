Revolution Medicines Presents Data from its SHP2 and Oncogenic RAS(ON) Programs at 6th AACR-IASLC International Joint Conference

Initial Findings from Phase 1 Monotherapy Study of Investigational SHP2 Inhibitor Highlighted in Podium and Poster Presentations New Preclinical Results for Company's Novel Inhibitors of Oncogenic RAS(ON) Mutants Reported in Poster Presentation