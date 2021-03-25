PHOENIX, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolution Tea™ is excited to announce that the company has been acquired by LIFEBRANDS Natural Food GmbH. With the strength of LIFEBRANDS, the reputation of Revolution Tea and the experience of the US based team, the company is poised to disrupt the US tea landscape.
Revolution Tea has been changing the beverage and tea industry since 1998. Marketing tea for drinking hot and over ice, the "revolution" has always been about improving the quality of the tea drinking experience through the brand's commitment to source only the highest quality ingredients for every one of our products. It matters because we know it's really all about the ingredients, full leaf tea, select herbs, real fruit pieces, essential oils and all natural flavors. This is what makes us different.
LIFEBRANDS was founded in 2000 by Lars Frederik Ellerbrock. Over the last 20 years, the company achieved a leading position in the international hot beverage FMCG market. The team created various successful brands in this segment. Lars succeeded in providing a platform for sustainable products and in raising the awareness for responsible enjoyment within the food industry.
While LIFEBRANDS is a significant player in the global tea market, Lars' knowledge and experience in tea goes far beyond LIFEBRANDS. Lars is the majority shareholder of one of the leading global tea manufacturers based in Hamburg operating one of the biggest specialty tea warehouses in the world. "Revolution Tea is a perfect fit to our FMCG brand portfolio as we share similar values and can benefit from each other's long-term established distribution channels. Our intention is to grow Revolution Tea internationally with the extension of the product portfolio and a range of new innovations, the impact of social responsibility and sustainability engagement," Lars Frederik Ellerbrock says.
This new venture between Revolution Tea and LIFEBRANDS will be led by two veterans in the global tea industry. David Enser has been with Revolution Tea since 2006 and has been leading the company since 2011. David believes it is the featured benefits of doing business with Revolution Tea - sampling, promoting and advertising - that continue to build brand awareness, attract new consumers and help Revolution's best-in-class operators to sell more tea. Through David's leadership, Revolution Tea's portfolio has expanded to over thirty delicious tea blends available today in more than sixty countries around the world. David will continue to serve as President of Revolution Tea and lead the amazing team of employees from the company's offices in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Keith Bearden will join the team as the CEO for the newly formed company. Keith has been in the tea industry since 2005 when he started working with Yogi Tea as a consultant in their US operations in Eugene, Oregon. In 2008, Keith moved to Hamburg, Germany and took over the international operations for Yogi Tea. In the next six years, Keith was able to move Yogi Tea into a leader in the European tea market as well as opening distribution in Asia and the Middle East. Since returning to the US in 2014, Keith has gone on to lead several companies in the food, beverage and nutraceutical sectors. Keith also serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Board for LIFEBRANDS Natural Food GmbH in Hamburg, Germany.
Media Contact
Keith Bearden, Revolution Tea, +1 7708780120, kbearden@revolutiontea.com
SOURCE Revolution Tea