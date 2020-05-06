BELL, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexel Energy Solutions (RES), a distributor of energy efficiency solutions, has been awarded a master contract from the School Project for Utility Rate Reduction (SPURR) for LED Lighting and Energy Conservation Services. RES was selected among multiple applicants after a competitive RFP and interview process to supply energy efficient products to public school districts, community colleges and other "Eligible Entities" throughout the state of California such as cities and counties. By upgrading to LED, program participants will benefit by cutting energy consumption, meeting state clean energy goals, and providing bright, evenly balanced lighting to classrooms, hallways, common areas, gymnasiums and outdoor areas.
RES is excited to host a kick-off webinar for all interested participants on Tuesday, May 19th at 11 AM PDT. During the webinar, attendees will learn about the program, benefits of installing LED lighting, an overview of products, and an introduction to Rexel Energy Solutions and the services they provide.
Visit www.spurrenergy.com today to register.
"SPURR has been helping school districts, colleges, universities, cities, counties, and other public agencies control their utility costs for decades through its various procurement programs," said Michael Rochman, Executive Director of SPURR. "The LED Lighting Program has had early success. We know it will develop into a powerful cost reduction tool. We are excited to have a firm with the size, expertise, and financial backing, such as Rexel Energy Solutions, onboard!"
"We are excited to be working with SPURR to develop innovative strategies that deliver both results and value to their members across the state of California," said Paul Michaud, Vice President of Sales at Rexel Energy Solutions. "In addition to reduced energy consumption and lower utility bills, participants will also benefit from the increased comfort and productivity that LED lighting provides, both enhancing the space and making it more conducive to learning."
RES has in-depth knowledge of energy efficiency programs nationwide, an experienced sales and support team, on staff technical specialists, and maintains a robust inventory to support this program. While upgrading existing lighting to LED is a great way to save money and energy, RES also offers additional energy efficiency measures to implement comprehensive energy projects - including advanced lighting controls, UV Lighting for disinfection, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, water conservation measures, EE transformers, motors, VFD's, plug load controls, PPE, and much more.
Interested school districts and eligible entities should visit www.spurrenergy.com for more information.
Rexel Energy Solutions
Rexel Energy Solutions is a part of Rexel USA based in Dallas, TX, the U.S. subsidiary of the Rexel Group.
Rexel, a leader in the professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.7 billion in 2019. Learn more at rexelenergy.com
SPURR
Since 1989, SPURR has conducted complex procurements of utilities-related goods and services for member public school and community college districts and county offices of education. SPURR has made the results of those procurements available to its members and to eligible non-members, such as public universities, cities, counties, and special districts. SPURR aggregates buying power and technical expertise to obtain the best available pricing and terms for our program participants. Visit spurr.org to learn more.
