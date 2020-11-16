LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on November 17-19, 2020. On the morning of November 16, 2020, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial
Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns interests in 233 properties with approximately 28.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
 Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424 256 2153 ext. 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.