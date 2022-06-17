RGB Architects in Providence, Rhode Island, is excited to announce new growth at the company as a result of the most recent commissions. The company has recently expanded to hire a new job captain, architectural designers, interior designers, and most recently hired an administrative assistant. Commissions currently underway at the firm include Green Development, Igus Manufacturing, and a new R&D facility for Dryvit.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RGB Architects is pleased to announce new growth at the Providence-based firm in the form of recent hires and new commissions featuring innovative designs. The executive leadership at RGB Architects are excited for these recent developments as the growing team and new commissions will prove instrumental in assisting the firm as it continues to bring crucial architectural, project management, and design services to the New England Area.
The architectural division is excited to announce the latest team member additions who have joined RGB Architects to include Alexis Noel, as the newest job captain, Eddie Tarbox, as one of the interior designers, Angelo Landry, as an architectural designer, and Patricia Labonte, as their new administrative assistant for the firm. Each member of the team was selected for their acclaimed talents within the architectural field, bringing unique skills that will continue to empower RGB Architects' projects to reach new heights during the current ongoing growth.
Commissions currently underway at RGB Architects include Green Development, Igus Manufacturing, and a new Research and Development R&D Facility for Dryvit. The Green Development project will be located in North Kingstown, RI, and is slated to be the largest facility in the country. Notably, this development includes two emerging technology facilities and will be designed to be completed with zero emissions. The Igus Manufacturing project is a European-style facility that will be located in East Providence, RI. The development will feature live Ivy-clad walls on the outside, influenced by the German tradition of growing Ivy-clad walls on the facades of buildings. The R&D Facility for Dryvit is being created with innovative, DEV synthetic material in the interest of increasing the efficiency of the construction.
"RGB is also considered a 'generalist' and with that we have done and continue to do almost every building type. Our specialization is architecture, but we also provide owners with Project Management services, interior design, procurement, and forensic architecture. These specialty makes us only 1 of 2 firms in New England to offer such diverse services," explained David DeQuattro.
"RGB has continued their growth during these past three years despite a pandemic and the worldwide war issues that have affected most industries . 85% of our clients are repeat customers who have trusted our firm based on our work and dedication to our clients. Our principals are available 7 days a week and our professional staff understands deadlines and quality," continued DeQuattro.
Robinson Green Beretta Corporation (RGB Architects) is an architecture, interior design, and project management firm that serves a wide range of clients and operates within all market sectors. Founded in 1946, RGB Architects has built a reputation on its core philosophy of considering the long-term impacts of their creative designs. RGB Architects recognizes the importance of prioritizing responsible design and consistently invests in innovative materials and construction practices that address various ecological concerns in the realm of architecture.
