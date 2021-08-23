WOKINGHAM, England and QUEBEC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhetorik announces that Didia Diasonama has been named Chief Technology Officer to spearhead the development of its suite of enterprise sales and marketing intelligence tools – NetFinder and DataCliniq.
Didia joins Rhetorik from Canadian end-to-end digital product company, Mirego. He assumes the leadership of the technical/IT team and will be building and managing our evolving product and technology roadmap (together with Chief Data and Science Officer, Denis Poulin) to better meet customer demand and position us for significant growth in future.
Rhetorik has recently expanded NetFinder+, the sales leads intelligence tool, into 30+ countries across EMEA, while the accompanying DataCliniq™ cleaning and enrichment services support client requirements for high quality data and data hygiene services in multiple countries across Europe and beyond.
"Didia arrives at the perfect time to oversee this expansion. As we drive deeper into the data and data hygiene needs of our clients, Didia's experience and expertise will help us build on our already advanced technology to support those increasingly large and complex needs," said CEO, Meredith Amdur.
From the DRC to QC
Born in Kinshasa, DR Congo, Didia graduated from high school as the highest scorer in the national state exams, and he holds a degree in software engineering from Laval university in Quebec City.
Prior to joining Rhetorik, Didia was lead developer and technical lead at Mirego, and a full stack software engineer at Wanted Technologies.
When he is not helping technology companies build better technology, he can be found helping out at RDC Études, a company he cofounded to mentor international students from French Africa in their education and career journey, or spending time with his wife and 2-year old son.
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik is the leading provider of EMEA B2B sales and marketing demand generation through its NetFinder service, used by technology vendors and service providers to improve campaign execution as well as planning.
Based in the UK and Canada, Rhetorik's multinational data hygiene and enrichment services offer the highest possible standards by combining big data, automated information handling, human curation, and meticulous quality control. Rhetorik serves customers globally with UK, Europe, U.S., and Asia-Pacific coverage.
Media Contact
Kevin Savage, Rhetorik, 44 01189898580, ksavage@rhetorik.com
SOURCE Rhetorik