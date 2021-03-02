SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions announces Deanne Davidson is joining the Rhombus executive team as the Vice President and General Manager of the Rhombus Dearborn Michigan site. In this role, Deanne will lead the Rhombus operations and engineering teams as they develop and manufacture Rhombus' market-leading high-power bi-directional chargers for medium and heavy-duty (M/HD) electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators. Deanne will also coordinate these efforts as the Rhombus teams develop next-generation energy storage and microgrid systems for fleet EV charging infrastructure.
"I am pleased to welcome Deanne to the Rhombus leadership team," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Deanne's leadership skills will be critical as we scale our business to support new medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle customers with our V2X-ready charging systems, and her experience in the development of high-power components and systems will also be valuable as we commercialize our new solutions for energy storage and microgrids."
Before joining Rhombus Energy Solutions, Ms. Davidson held several leadership roles at Eaton Corporation. These included executive roles in Eaton's eMobility organization where she spearheaded global program management for new product development, Integration Leader for Eaton-Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies and Director of Program Management for Eaton's Vehicle Group. Ms. Davidson holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.
"I am excited to join the Rhombus leadership team," said Deanne Davidson, VP & GM of Rhombus Dearborn. "The importance of electric vehicles to improve the environment and to provide backup energy during power outages has never been clearer, and medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles will play a critical role in this. I look forward to this opportunity to contribute with a leader in this segment of the EV infrastructure ecosystem."
Rhombus has fielded hundreds of high-power, bidirectional, high-reliability fleet EV charging systems and inverters for energy storage and PV solar-based microgrid, for customers in a variety of demanding operational environments. Bi-directional charging enables both significant energy cost savings for EV fleet operators and the ability to provide power to critical infrastructure during power emergencies if needed.
About Rhombus Energy Solutions
Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.RhombusEnergy.com.
