CLEVELAND, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and registration software and services solutions for the wealth management industry, today announced it has joined forces with industry leaders Morningstar, Redtail Technology (Redtail), and Riskalyze to help new registered investment advisors (RIAs) work remotely and more efficiently in the wake of COVID-19. The Path to Independence Promotion will allow advisors that partner with RIA in a Box to register a new RIA firm to use industry-leading cloud-based technology from the supporting firms, free of charge, based on their unique business needs through December 2020.
As the RIA industry adapts to the new remote work environment, RIA in a Box recognizes the important role technology plays in helping RIAs service their clients efficiently and effectively, especially during a firm's genesis. Upon registering with RIA in a Box, new advisors will secure complimentary access to the proprietary MyRIACompliance cybersecurity platform. The cybersecurity platform empowers RIAs to efficiently construct, implement, and document a robust cybersecurity compliance program with a single solution. In addition, registrants will also have the opportunity to secure contracts with Morningstar, Redtail, or Riskalyze for complimentary access through the end of 2020 to:
- Morningstar Office Cloud: Morningstar Office Cloud is an award-winning portfolio management software that combines industry-leading performance reporting, billing, and rebalancing with Morningstar's robust investment research and security databases. Advisors can connect with clients via an interactive portal, automate tasks, assess risk, aggregate custodial accounts, and track client holdings, dividends, and returns, and more. These tools, among others, provide advisors with a seamless experience, enabling them to work efficiently wherever they are.
- Redtail CRM: Redtail's Client Relationship Management (CRM) offers advisors the tools they need to strengthen client relationships, improve team collaboration, and work more efficiently. Redtail aids advisors in increasing revenue and profitability, decreasing client attrition, and supporting business-building activities. Some of the features include Workflow, Integrations, Reporting, Calendar, Notes, Seminars, Opportunities, Retriever Cloud, and Redtail's mobile app.
- Riskalyze Elite: Through this platform, advisors have access to powerful client engagement tools that set useful expectations and help to empower fearless investing. Some of the tools that advisors will have access to include Next-Gen Risk Assessment, Portfolio Risk, Retirement Maps, Stress Tests, Scenarios, The Risk/Reward Heatmap, Meetings, Check-Ins, and the Lead Generation Questionnaire. In addition to these tools, advisors will be able to access analysis tools such as Detailed Portfolio Stats and Individual Security Analysis.
"We are seeing record levels of advisors exploring how to start an RIA firm. This initiative will help ensure COVID-19 does not stand in the way of any advisor seeking full independence to better serve their clients," said RIA in a Box president GJ King. "With this announcement, RIA in a Box's mission is to give new RIAs the ability to leverage technology solutions so they can provide their clients with the best possible experience, virtually. We are thrilled to join forces with fellow industry leaders Morningstar, Redtail, and Riskalyze to support advisors with 24/7 remote access, no matter their location."
To coincide with the kick-off of The Path to Independence Promotion, King will host a webinar on how to start an RIA on June 5 at 1:30 pm ET. Joined by Morningstar's head of independent advisor software James Carney, Redtail's CEO Brian McLaughlin and Riskalyze's CEO Aaron Klein, the executives will offer tips and considerations for advisors who are looking to start their own firm, including how to leverage different technology platforms to accomplish their goals. For more information on the webinar or the promotion, please click here.
About RIA in a Box LLC
RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Nearly 2,000 registered investment advisors (RIAs) of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.