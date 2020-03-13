FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Amelia Walk is now open for sales. This exceptional master-planned community in Fernandina Beach showcases resort-style amenities and nine inspired ranch and two-story floor plans, over half of which feature an attached RV garage known as the UltraGarage™ (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage).
More about Amelia Walk: (RichmondAmerican.com/Amelia)
- New homes from the upper $200s
- 9 inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,100 to 2,800 sq. ft.
- Hundreds of personalization options
- Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance
- Community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, lake, playground, tennis court and soccer field
- Within the notable Nassau County School District
- Close proximity to beaches, shopping, dining and recreation
More about the UltraGarage™:
- Attached, extra-tall garage designed for storing RVs, boats, jet skis and more
- 24/7 access to vehicles—no more trips to a lot or marina
- Protects vehicles from wind, hail and UV damage
Amelia Walk is located at 85130 Majestic Walk Circle in Fernandina Beach. Please call 904.201.2923 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.