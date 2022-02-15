NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, a leading international in-home care company, has announced a partnership with Apploi, a recruiting, onboarding, and credential management software company. This partnership is intended to serve Right at Home and Apploi's shared mission of placing qualified care professionals in roles that provide quality care to seniors and adults with disabilities.
Health care is experiencing a yearlong talent shortage. But, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that home health and personal care aide roles are expected to grow at rates far above average in the coming years. Right at Home and Apploi are partnering to streamline the hiring process for local owners and caregiver candidates to make filling these roles easier. Both companies specialize in home care and health care staffing, with service models rooted in an understanding of home care's unique staffing needs.
As members of a leading global home care organization, Right at Home offices are intimately familiar with the challenges surrounding home care recruiting. Owners need to provide the services that contribute to their clients' quality of life, but finding the right talent can be demanding. Matching seniors with specialized caregivers, including live-in personal care aides, home health aides, companions, and nurses, is key to providing the right care. This is where the partnership with Apploi emerged. Apploi's full-service staffing suite covers everything from candidate sourcing to onboarding. Apploi will be rolled out across the entire organization, driving more applications, providing an improved candidate experience, and implementing new workflows and automation so Right at Home owners can send offer letters and collect documentation in one platform.
Margaret Haynes, COO of Right at Home, adds, "During these unprecedented times when more clients are choosing to stay in their home and caregivers are in higher demand than ever, we knew we needed to get creative. Apploi's values, platform and services are a perfect match for Right at Home. Leveraging Apploi's technology, Right at Home's local, independent business owners can now more easily attract, engage and onboard candidates."
"Staffing is directly connected to the quality of client care," says Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi. "Short-staffed agencies can't prosper, and neither can agencies staffed with the wrong candidates. Right at Home and Apploi want to get people excited about new jobs in home care so agencies can continue giving clients superb care. It's an honor to join with such a leader in the home care space."
Nichole Holles, Vice President of Human Resources for Right at Home adds "Working with Apploi, and specifically Marcin Malyszko, has been seamless! This level of partnership can bring different levels of difficulty but Marcin kept us in the loop during the entire process and listened to the true needs of our business to match with the services they provide."
About Right at Home
Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.
About Apploi
Apploi is the leading Healthcare Recruitment Technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 5,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare. To learn more about Apploi, visit: http://www.apploi.com.
