 By Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2022.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Rick D'Angelo

405-438-0126

IR@rileypermian.com

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

