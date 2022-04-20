Rimstorm, the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity enclave solutions for government contractors, today announced the acquisition of Elevative Networks, a leading provider of managed IT and security services to the Mid-Atlantic region for over 17 years.
HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rimstorm, the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity enclave solutions for government contractors, today announced the acquisition of Elevative Networks, a leading provider of managed IT and security services to the Mid-Atlantic region for over 17 years. The addition of Elevative broadens Rimstorm's managed services portfolio and provides clients one strategic partner to manage their complete technology stack and user experience from infrastructure to cloud and cybersecurity.
"Combining Rimstorm's exceptional cybersecurity compliance capabilities with Elevative's managed IT experience is a major win for Rimstorm's clients. With this acquisition we are significantly expanding and improving our ability to meet our clients' cybersecurity and IT needs," said Ben Gerenstein, CEO of Rimstorm. "We welcome Elevative's employees, clients and partners to the Rimstorm family and look forward to a bright future."
Founded in 2005, Elevative uses its unique process to align business technology with standards and best practices so clients can fully leverage their teams to achieve their missions and visions. Elevative provides comprehensive professional IT services for organizations looking for a single technology provider offering predictable results for a predictable fee.
"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Rimstorm story. They bring to the table a strong industry focus and a leading cybersecurity compliance solution for government contractors," said David Cross, CEO, Elevative Networks. "In addition, becoming part of Rimstorm also gives our employees fantastic opportunities for growth and career development."
About Rimstorm
Rimstorm provides cybersecurity solutions for defense contractors seeking compliance with the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standard and NIST 800-171. Defense contractors will soon be required to meet CMMC cybersecurity requirements for the protection of their contract-related data and Rimstorm's innovative GovCon Enclave™ provides the easiest, most complete and affordable solution for CMMC 2.0 and NIST 800-171 compliance. For more information, visit https://www.Rimstorm.com/.
