MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RingByName has a product that will fully integrate its cloud-based product with any SIP-enabled Avaya phone system.

The new product, called RingByName Bridge™ is a solution for businesses that want to preserve its on-premise AVAYA phone system, and which have a need to grow its phone users beyond its current capacity without costly hardware upgrades and additional licensing.

Whether it is an expansion of branch offices beyond the hardware limitations of a current system, expanded call center capacity and features, or enabling a remote workforce, RingByName Bridge™ allows you to add cloud features to your Avaya. Deployment is easy and fast.

"This is a game changer for enterprises using legacy Avaya on-premise systems which need to add additional functionality or expansion into the cloud without costly upgrades to their PBX," says Kooi Lim, RingByName's CEO. "According to Gartner Research, the replacement market for legacy Avaya legacy systems is $15 billion. This product aims to extend the life of those systems and provide additional functionality for these systems."

The RingByName Bridge™ technology integrates RingByName cloud PBX and any AVAYA phone system that has SIP capabilities to interconnect. It seamlessly integrates features like extension to extension dialing, intersystem transfers, reporting and analytics while improving users' experience and lowering costs.

For more information about how RingByName Bridge can help your business, contact us at 855-345-7464 or email us at sales@ringbyname.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

RingByName

Felipe Godoy, VP Business Development

786-567-3032

324288@email4pr.com 

https://www.ringbyname.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ringbyname-offers-cloud-integration-with-avaya-legacy-pbx-301429359.html

SOURCE RingByName.com

