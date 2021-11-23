MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RingSquared™ and International Telcom LLC today announced the appointment of Rick Crabbe as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Crabbe will use his years of experience to oversee revenue growth during a pivotal time in RingSquared™ business development.
Crabbe brings over two decades of leadership in telecommunications and IT. Prior to joining the RingSquared™ team he spent 20 years at Threshold Communications, a full-service telecommunications provider, where he served as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Crabbe holds a degree from Washington State University in business and finance.
"I am excited about the tremendous opportunity to be a part of building something incredible alongside the great leadership at RingSquared™," says Crabbe on his new role.
As the RingSquared™ family of brands continues to grow, core services and programs are being offered to all customers including global multi-carrier voice solutions, SD-WAN, CCaaS, UCaaS, call tracking software, AI-powered analytics, customizable call routing, industry-leading database of 800 and vanity phone numbers, and cloud-based communications tools. Crabbe will help the company identify and optimize opportunities to expand these services and attract new customers.
"Rick's strong background in connectivity solutions made him an easy fit with our team at RingSquared™," said Kevin Alward, CEO. "We're expanding rapidly in SD Wan, SIP trunking, and UCaaS - Rick brings a great energy and enthusiasm, along with extensive experience, that will help drive the company going forward."
Earlier this month ITL announced their acquisition of the Magna5 Telecom Business from Magna5 Global. As part of the transition, ITL will be rebranding as RingSquared™. Rapidly growing, RingSquared™ now has strategically placed offices across the country including California, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington.
Many infrastructure upgrades and business development plans are already underway as the RingSquared™ becomes a leading communications platform with revenue approaching $100MM and processes over 8 billion phone calls annually.
About RingSquared™ and International Telcom LLC:
RingSquared™ by International Telcom LLC provides a full suite of managed voice, data, analytics, and key communication solutions serving business enterprises, government agencies, contact centers, and application providers. ITL's brands include RingSquared™, Dial800, Kall8, and the Magna5 Telecom business soon to be re-branded as RingSquared™. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/.
Media Contact
Megan Andersen, RingSquared™, 1 800-427-7464, megan.andersen@ringsquared.com
SOURCE RingSquared™