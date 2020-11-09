- Increased mining revenue by 21% to $6.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $5.6 million the same nine-month period in 2019. - Increased cryptocurrency mining revenue margin to 38% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 18% during the same nine-month period in 2019. - Increased margin of cryptocurrency mining revenues in excess of cost of revenues during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 to 47%, indicating performance improved in the latter part of the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. - Excluding stock-based compensation, decreased SG&A expenses to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $6.7 million during the same nine-month period in 2019. - Increased liquidity to $39.1 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, as compared to $11.3 million as of December 31, 2019.