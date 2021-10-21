CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC is representing Ripl Labs, LLC in the sale of its sound wave technology platform, along with a comprehensive portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP), including seven issued patents, seven patent applications, one trademark, and a collection of domains.
Ripl Labs is a technology company that has developed, and market-tested a novel sound wave platform that transforms headphones and all the ways people use them by introducing a method of delivering tactile vibrations to the user. Through it, people can now feel the good vibrations in all forms of digital content wherever they go, resulting in enhanced entertainment experiences and improved wellness outcomes.
"Our mission is to develop innovative solutions to help people live happier and healthier, and we're doing it through the power of sound," said Buddy Snow, founder and CEO of Ripl Labs. "Sound consists of vibrations humans can hear and feel. Unfortunately, people can only listen to sound through today's headphones. Our wearable platform delivers the good vibrations in sound that people can now finally feel. To date, we have focused on developing and testing our products across many applications. We are now very excited to work with Ocean Tomo to bring our sound wave platform to consumers around the world."
For further information on this unique intellectual property acquisition opportunity, please contact Olivia Becker at +1 747 277 9337 or obecker@OceanTomo.com.
About Ocean Tomo Transactions
Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC works closely with technology owners and corporations seeking to conduct M&A of high-value Intellectual Property (IP) driven businesses, patent portfolios or proprietary technology solutions. Our transaction advisory services have resulted in more than $1 Billion in IP value realization. We have advised on IP engagements totaling over $10 Billion.
The firm's transaction track record, industry experience, and brand recognition are unique in the IP industry. The Ocean Tomo Transactions team is unique in its ability to integrate experts from each of Ocean Tomo's business units, leveraging our leading technologists, IP appraisers, intellectual property damage expert witnesses and IP-focused investment bankers, to devise and execute complex IP driven transactions. Each assignment benefits from lessons learned through a continually updated, best‐in‐class, cross‐business unit approach.
Whether selling a business unit or IP, the Ocean Tomo Transactions team brings a purpose‐built continuum of proven solutions to monetize client's corporate assets, with a particular focus on IP-driven transactions involving patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and domain intellectual property, other intangible assets, and related technology. Our pioneering market platforms, premiere decades-built IP network and regular market engagement across transaction types and industries shortens the transaction cycle time for clients.
Ocean Tomo subsidiary, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, (Member, FINRA: CRD#: 172912/SEC#: 8- 69526), advises companies looking for non-traditional ways to approach their structural, capital, and strategic issues. Our focus includes Mergers & Acquisitions, Spin-Offs, Change of Control, and Leveraged Buyout transactions. We help companies access capital deploying IP-centric strategies for asset-based lending, debt and equity financing, revenue factoring, and others.
Media Contact
Kristi Stathis, Ocean Tomo, LLC, 7732944360, kstathis@oceantomo.com
SOURCE Ocean Tomo, LLC