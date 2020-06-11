KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schedule Engine, the leading online booking and live expert services provider for home service contractors in the U.S., has selected Ripley PR as the company's full-service public relations provider and Agency of Record. Schedule Engine's solutions modernize the home service experience for both contractors and their customers.
"This is a perfect collaboration of two companies that know the home services industry inside and out," said Austin Haller, founder and CEO of Schedule Engine. "I founded Schedule Engine based on my experience working for my father's mechanical contracting business. Our customizable solutions are designed to help contractors meet the expectations of customers who don't want to call during business hours and wait on hold to book services anymore. Our platform enables home service companies to improve and simplify their customer experience, without overhauling internal processes or sacrificing operational efficiency.
Since 2016, Schedule Engine has provided comprehensive customer experience solutions for home services contractors, from fully integrated online booking to automated customer messaging. Today, Schedule Engine is the leading all-in-one turnkey customer support solution for contractors in North America. From intelligent online booking software to live virtual technician customer support, Schedule Engine ensures that its contractors deliver the type of modern service experience that homeowners increasingly expect. From simple photo capture to remote technician video diagnosis, Schedule Engine also provides contractors with better information to increase efficiency and profitability in the field.
"Schedule Engine and Ripley PR are tailor-made for each other," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "Schedule Engine is the premier customer experience platform for the home services contracting market, and Ripley PR has specific expertise with home services vendors and many of the nation's leading home services contractors. We're looking forward to working with Schedule Engine to increase their brand awareness throughout the home services contracting universe."
Heather Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on the home service industry. She previously worked at Clockwork Home Services, a franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. In addition, Ripley PR's president and CFO, Bill Mattern, is a former business coach at Clockwork Home Services and Nexstar Network.
Ripley PR is now the No. 1 home service public relations agency in the country and offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.
For more information about Schedule Engine, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com. For more information about Ripley PR, visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.
About Schedule Engine
Schedule Engine was created to modernize customer experience in the home services space. Until now, contractors have had no way of providing their customers with the sort of simple, convenient and informative experience that so many other industries have had for some time now.
Schedule Engine is the first and only all-in-one customer support solution built for contractors, by contractors. From intelligent online booking software to live expert support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a best-in-class, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com.
About Ripley PR
Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com