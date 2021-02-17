NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the area early Thursday morning and continues at varying intensity through the day and night, heaviest from late morning through the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in Thursday evening and overnight. Light snow will likely continue into the daytime hours on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&