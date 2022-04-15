Acclaimed real estate agents of Riskin Partners Estate Group accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Riskin Partners Estate Group exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Santa Barbara, CA.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As market leaders for nearly two decades, with over $3 billion in sales, Riskin Partners Estate Group brings unparalleled insight to luxury buyers and sellers. The team is locally renowned and nationally respected for their elevated service, bespoke marketing, and unrivaled expertise in representing exceptional properties in Montecito, Hope Ranch, and Santa Barbara. Their client-first dedication and one-of-a-kind team model has earned Riskin Partners its #1 position in sales for 12 out of the last 13 years.
Visit Riskin Partners Estate Group's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/riskin-partners-estate-group/
