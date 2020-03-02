Bid in the March 12 – 13 auction from the trade show floor with Ritchie Bros.' mobile app
LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tens of thousands of people are expected for the massive CONEXPO/CON-AGG trade show in Las Vegas, NV next week to see the latest technology in the industry. At the same time, the world's largest industrial auctioneer, Ritchie Bros., will be 20 minutes away hosting a big auction, selling used equipment for a fraction of the price of new. More than 2,300 items are set to sell in Ritchie Bros. March 12 – 13 Las Vegas auction and bidders can participate onsite, online in real-time at rbauction.com or straight from the trade show floor with Ritchie Bros.' mobile application.
"We have an excellent selection of late-model used assets from some of the biggest companies in the industry," said Bill Walton Jr., Vice President, Sales, Ritchie Bros. "Our Las Vegas auctions during CONEXPO/CON-AGG every three years always bring the biggest and best equipment. And, now that we have our mobile app, it's easier than ever for people to attend the trade show while simultaneously bidding on equipment selling live at our Las Vegas site."
Equipment highlights in the Las Vegas auction include 215+ truck tractors, 125+ excavators, 80+ aerial work platforms, 80+ loaders, 25+ dozers, cranes, and so much more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.
The company is also selling an unused 2020 Kenworth T880 mixer truck on Day Two of the auction, with all proceeds being donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, MN.
Specific highlights:
- Caterpillar D7E, D8T, D9T, and D10T dozers
- Two 2008 Manitowoc 999 crawler cranes
- Nine Caterpillar 336 & 336FL hydraulic excavators
- A 2016 John Deere 944K wheel loader
- Two 2018 Caterpillar 950M wheel loaders
- A 2017 Caterpillar 745C 6x6 articulated dump trucks
- Three Caterpillar D9N pipelayers
- An unused 2017 Trio WTP450 portable cone crusher
- A 2014 Powerscreen XA400 42" x 36" crawler jaw crusher
- 17 Kenworth T800 day cab truck tractors
- 11 Peterbilt 367 day cab truck tractors
For more information about the March 12 – 13 Las Vegas auction, visit rbauction.com/las-vegas or call +1(702) 644-2468.
About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.
Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.