(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

"As we continue to operate in this unprecedented tight supply environment, our strong growth in GTV and service revenue is a testament to the tenacity of our organization and early signs of our strategic growth initiatives bearing fruit. We also activated more organizations in the first quarter of 2022 than all of last year combined with 103% quarter-over-quarter growth, helping us lay the foundation to our marketplace and create deeper and stronger relationships with our customers", said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 532% to $178.1 million, compared to $28.2 million in Q1 2021, which includes a $169.1 million gain on property, plant and equipment for the sale of a property located in Bolton, Ontario. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 540% to $1.60 per share in Q1 2022 as compared to $0.25 per share in Q1 2021. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 44% to $0.46 per share in Q1 2022 compared to $0.32 per share in Q1 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021:

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q1 2022 increased 19% to $393.9 million
    • Service revenue in Q1 2022 increased 19% to $244.9 million
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q1 2022 increased 19% to $149.1 million
  • Gain on property, plant and equipment in Q1 2022 was $169.1 million due to a sale of property located in Bolton, Ontario
  • Operating income in Q1 2022 increased 423% to $232.8 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* in Q1 2022 increased 54% to $88.9 million
  • Net income in Q1 2022 increased 533% to $178.1 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA) in Q1 2022 increased 44% to $104.9 million
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $185.1 million for Q1 2022
  • Cash on hand at the end of Q1 2022 was $1.5 billion, of which $440.1 million was unrestricted and $939.8 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTVin Q1 2022 increased 13% to $1.4 billion and increased 14% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
  • A&M total revenue in Q1 2022 increased 18% to $350.1 million
    • Service revenue in Q1 2022 increased 17% to $201.0 million
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q1 2022 increased 19% to $149.1 million

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue in Q1 2022 increased 29% to $43.9 million
    • RBFS revenue in Q1 2022 increased 71% to $15.7 million
    • SmartEquip revenue of $4.7 million was recognized in Q1 2022, which was its first full quarter since its acquisition on November 2, 2021       In addition, total number of organizations activated on our Business Inventory Management System ("IMS"), a gateway into our marketplace, increased by 103% as compared to Q4 2021.

Other Company developments:

  • On May 4, 2022, the Company completed its previously announced redemptions of the US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes and C$425 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes, which were issued to finance a portion of the cash consideration for the proposed Euro Auctions acquisition

1Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.



The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)



Three months ended March 31, 



















% Change





2022



2021





2022 over 2021

Commissions



$

116,375



$

103,975





12

%

Fees





128,486





102,055





26

%

Total service revenue





244,861





206,030





19

%

Inventory sales revenue





149,060





125,525





19

%

Total revenue





393,921





331,555





19

%

Costs of services





39,015





37,866





3

%

Cost of inventory sold





131,582





110,747





19

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses





126,606





114,239





11

%

Total operating expenses





330,901





287,121





15

%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





169,820





68





249,635

%

Operating income





232,840





44,502





423

%

Operating income as a % of total revenue





59.1

%



13.4

%



4,570

bps

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*





88,860





57,775





54

%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* as a % of total revenue





22.6

%



17.4

%



520

bps

Net income attributable to stockholders





178,094





28,188





532

%

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*





50,963





35,995





42

%

Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders



$

1.60



$

0.25





540

%

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*



$

0.46



$

0.32





44

%

Effective tax rate





16.9

%



23.0

%



(610)

bps

Total GTV





1,439,105





1,274,539





13

%

Service GTV





1,290,045





1,149,014





12

%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate





17.0

%



16.2

%



80

bps

Inventory GTV





149,060





125,525





19

%

Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix





89.6

%



90.2

%



(60)

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix





10.4

%



9.8

%



60

bps



Segment Overview





















(in U.S $000's)



Three months ended March 31, 2022







A&M



Other



Consolidated



Commissions



$

116,375





$

116,375



Fees





84,629



43,857





128,486



Total service revenue





201,004



43,857





244,861



Inventory sales revenue





149,060







149,060



Total revenue





350,064



43,857





393,921



Ancillary and logistical service expenses







10,755





10,755



Other costs of services





25,574



2,686





28,260



Cost of inventory sold





131,582







131,582



SG&A expenses





108,811



17,795





126,606



Segment profit



$

84,097



12,621



$

96,718



Total GTV





1,439,105



N/A





N/A



A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate





14.0

%

N/A





N/A



 























(in U.S $000's)



Three months ended March 31, 2021







A&M



Other



Consolidated



Commissions



$

103,975



$



$

103,975



Fees





68,096





33,959





102,055



Total service revenue





172,071





33,959





206,030



Inventory sales revenue





125,525









125,525



Total revenue





297,596





33,959





331,555



Ancillary and logistical service expenses









12,269





12,269



Other costs of services





24,304





1,293





25,597



Cost of inventory sold





110,747









110,747



SG&A expenses





102,781





11,458





114,239



Segment profit



$

59,764



$

8,939



$

68,703



Total GTV





1,274,539





N/A





N/A



A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate





13.5

%



N/A





N/A



Q1 2022 Consolidated Performance Overview

Total GTV increased 13% to $1.4 billion and increased 14% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q1 2022. Despite a continued unfavorable supply environment, GTV increased year-over-year across all regions with notable strength in North America and sector strength in construction and transportation. The increase in GTV was due to strong used equipment values, aided by inflation, partially offset by lower lot counts and unfavorable mix. In Canada, total GTV increased primarily driven by higher performances at our agricultural events as well as strong execution by our Canadian strategic accounts team. Canada also benefited from the shifting of the Truro, Nova Scotia auction from Q2 2021 to Q1 2022, positive year-over year performance in our Montreal, Quebec auction and a new Prince Rupert, British Columbia auction. In addition, Canada saw significant volume growth in RBFS from providing escrow services for private brokered transactions. In the US, total GTV increased primarily driven by a large dispersal of construction equipment in our Phoenix, Arizona auction, as well as positive year-over year performances, notably at our flagship Orlando, Florida event where we welcomed customers back in person, and at our Las Vegas, Nevada event. These increases were partially offset by a lower supply of equipment from our US strategic accounts in the finance and rental sectors and softer performances in our regional combined events. In International, total GTV also increased primarily in Australia, driven by the addition of one new event in Corio, Victoria as well as two agricultural events, the use of local satellite yards and the lifting of border restrictions.

Total revenue increased 19% to $393.9 million in Q1 2022, with total service revenue increasing by 19% and inventory sales revenue increasing by 19%.

Service revenue increased 19%, with fees revenue increasing 26% and commissions revenue increasing 12%. Fee revenue increased 26% primarily due to the increase in total GTV of 13%, as well as from the higher buyer fee rates implemented in 2021 and early 2022. In addition, we saw higher fee revenue earned from the continued growth in RBFS and the inclusion of fees from SmartEquip since its acquisition on November 2, 2021. These increases were partially offset by reduced mix of small value lots across all regions, as well as lower fees from a decrease in lot volumes and from our ancillary services, most notably in the US. We also saw lower fees associated with online inspections driven by lower online lot counts sold in the US.

Commissions revenue increased 12%, in line with the growth in Service GTV of 12%.

Inventory sales revenue increased 19% primarily in the US and International. In the US, we saw a large inventory package dispersal of construction equipment in our Phoenix, Arizona auction, partially offset by a lower volume of inventory contracts in Orlando, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia events. In International, inventory sales revenue grew in Australia primarily due to higher inventory contracts driven by the addition of a new event as well as two agricultural events and the use of local satellite yards.

Costs of services increased 3% to $39.0 million. This increase was primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses as a result of the acquisition of SmartEquip on November 2, 2021 and in our GovPlanet and Xcira businesses to support our growth strategy. Building, facilities and technology expenses also increased to support our flagship Orlando, US event, as well as the inclusion of SmartEquip's costs. These increases were partially offset by lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees driven by lower lot counts and lower fees earned on redeployment of assets in the US.

Cost of inventory increased 19% to $131.6 million, in line with the increase in inventory sales revenue.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 11% to $126.6 million. SG&A includes share-based payments of $5.4 million, non-recurring advisory, legal, and restructuring costs charges of $2.3 million, as well as SG&A from SmartEquip of $3.1 million. The increases in SG&A were primarily due to higher professional fees mainly driven by our investment in new modern architecture to support our future marketplace and services strategy, and higher fees related to audit, SOX compliance and consulting. Wages, salaries and benefits expenses also increased, driven by a higher headcount, in part due to the acquisition of SmartEquip, as well as to accelerate our growth initiatives and our transformational journey to become a trusted global marketplace. Building, facilities and technology costs also increased due to higher licensing and subscription technology expenses as we shift to cloud-based solutions to improve customer experience and higher costs with the expansion of our local satellite yards. In addition, we saw higher global travel expenses and higher advertising and promotion costs for new tradeshow events and marketing initiatives to support new product launches. We also saw higher share-based payment expenses primarily due to the premium-priced options granted in 2021 and a higher expense from the mark-to-market revaluation of our liability-classified share units driven by a higher share price over the comparative period. These increases were partially offset by lower short-term incentive costs.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 532% to $178.1 million, which includes a $169.1 million gain on property, plant and equipment for the sale of a property located in Bolton, Ontario. The remaining increase was primarily related to higher operating income, offset by a higher interest expense incurred on our senior notes held in escrow, and the increase in income tax expense resulting from the sale of the Bolton property. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* increased 42% to $51.0 million in Q1 2022 compared to $36.0 million in Q1 2021.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 540% to $1.60 per share for Q1 2022 from $0.25 per share in Q1 2021. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 44% to $0.46 per share in Q1 2022.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On May 6, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at 8am Pacific time / 11am Eastern time / 4pm BST on May 10, 2022. The replay of the webcast will be available through June 10, 2022.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing ; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform offering equipment lifecycle support and part procurement; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial InformationG

TV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – First Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)



Three months ended March 31, 



















% Change









2022





2021



2022 over 2021



GTV



$

1,439,105



$

1,274,539



13

%



Revenues:





















Service revenues



$

244,861



$

206,030



19

%



Inventory sales revenue





149,060





125,525



19

%



Total revenues





393,921





331,555



19

%



Operating expenses:





















Costs of services





39,015





37,866



3

%



Cost of inventory sold





131,582





110,747



19

%



Selling, general and administration expenses





126,606





114,239



11

%



Acquisition-related costs





9,637





2,922



230

%



Depreciation and amortization expenses





24,225





21,070



15

%



Foreign exchange (gain) loss





(164)





277



(159)

%



Total operating expenses





330,901





287,121



15

%



Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





169,820





68



249,635

%



Operating income





232,840





44,502



423

%



Interest expense





(20,686)





(8,946)



131

%



Change in fair value of derivatives, net





1,263







100

%



Other income, net





920





1,002



(8)

%



Income before income taxes





214,337





36,558



486

%



Income tax expense





36,236





8,419



330

%



Net income



$

178,101



$

28,139



533

%



Net income attributable to:





















Stockholders



$

178,094



$

28,188



532

%



Non-controlling interests





7





(49)



(114)

%







$

178,101



$

28,139



533

%



Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:





















Basic



$

1.61



$

0.26



519

%



Diluted



$

1.60



$

0.25



540

%



Weighted average number of share outstanding:





















Basic





110,647,700





109,972,997



1

%



Diluted





111,655,861





111,267,392



0

%



 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

Year ended March 31,



2022



2021















Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

440,120



$

326,113

Restricted cash





150,203





102,875

Trade and other receivables





292,418





150,895

Less: allowance for credit losses





(4,339)





(4,396)

Inventory





78,890





102,494

Other current assets





50,699





64,346

Income taxes receivable





19,517





19,895

Total current assets





1,027,508





762,222















Restricted cash





939,755





933,464

Property, plant and equipment





445,517





449,087

Other non-current assets





157,874





142,504

Intangible assets





341,771





350,516

Goodwill





947,798





947,715

Deferred tax assets





7,187





7,406

Total assets



$

3,867,410



$

3,592,914















Liabilities and Equity













Auction proceeds payable



$

539,739



$

292,789

Trade and other liabilities





258,595





280,308

Income taxes payable





24,967





5,677

Short-term debt





22,083





6,147

Current portion of long-term debt





3,564





3,498

Total current liabilities





848,948





588,419















Long-term debt





1,578,420





1,733,940

Other non-current liabilities





150,105





147,260

Deferred tax liabilities





64,572





52,232

Total liabilities





2,642,045





2,521,851















Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Share capital:













Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares













authorized, issued and outstanding shares:













110,735,243  (December 31, 2021: 110,618,049)





231,064





227,504

Additional paid-in capital





61,123





59,535

Retained earnings





989,923





839,609

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(57,130)





(55,973)

Stockholders' equity





1,224,980





1,070,675

Non-controlling interest





385





388

Total stockholders' equity





1,225,365





1,071,063

Total liabilities and equity



$

3,867,410



$

3,592,914

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Year ended March 31,



2022



2021

Cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities:













Net income



$

178,101



$

28,139

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:













Depreciation and amortization expenses





24,225





21,070

Share-based payments expense





7,590





7,193

Deferred income tax expense





12,434





963

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss





(248)





459

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





(169,820)





(68)

Amortization of debt issuance costs





848





720

Amortization of right-of-use assets





3,455





3,172

Change in fair value of derivatives





(1,263)





Other, net





1,111





1,184

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities





128,701





117,855

Net cash provided by operating activities





185,134





180,687

Investing activities:













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(63)





Property, plant and equipment additions





(2,002)





(1,556)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment





164,659





66

Intangible asset additions





(7,762)





(8,769)

Issuance of loans receivable





(1,099)





Repayment of loans receivable





1,212





224

Net cash used in investing activities





154,945





(10,035)

Financing activities:













Dividends paid to stockholders





(27,659)





(24,181)

Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans





986





6,719

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares





(1,531)





(7,542)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt





15,376





(2,886)

Repayment of long-term debt





(162,698)





(2,626)

Debt issue costs





(2,261)





Repayment of finance lease obligations





(2,506)





(2,629)

Net cash used in financing activities





(180,293)





(33,145)

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





7,840





(2,782)

Increase





167,626





134,725

Beginning of period





1,362,452





306,895

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period



$

1,530,078



$

441,620

 

Selected Data

Total auction metrics























Three months ended March 31, 















% Change







2022



2021



2022 over 2021



Bids per lot sold *



27



27



%



Total lots sold *



105,767



116,259



(9)

%



* Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result, GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics

 

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income* Reconciliation

We believe that non-GAAP adjusted operating income* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our operating income for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results.

Non-GAAP adjusting operating income* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are significant recurring and non-recurring items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

In 2021, we updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our consolidated income statements.



























Three months ended March 31, 





















% Change



(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)



2022



2021



2022 over 2021



Operating income



$

232,840



$

44,502



423

%



Share-based payments expense





5,386





3,778



43

%



Acquisition-related costs





9,637





2,922



230

%



Amortization of acquired intangible assets





8,532





6,641



28

%



Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





(169,820)





(68)



249,635

%



Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs





2,285







100

%



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*



$

88,860



$

57,775



54

%



(1)

Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* represents operating income excluding the effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $0.9 million related to severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our IT team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, $0.5 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.4 million of SOX remediation costs, and $0.6 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation 

 The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant recurring and non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.























(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)



Three months ended March 31, 



















% Change







2022



2021



2022 over 2021



Net income attributable to stockholders



$

178,094



$

28,188



532

%



Share-based payments expense





5,386





3,778



43

%



Acquisition-related costs





9,637





2,922



230

%



Amortization of acquired intangible assets





8,532





6,641



28

%



Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





(169,820)





(68)



249,635

%



Change in fair value of derivatives





(1,263)







(100)

%



Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs





2,285







100

%



Related tax effects of the above





18,112





(5,466)



(431)

%



Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*



$

50,963



$

35,995



42

%



Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding





111,655,861





111,267,392



0

%

























Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders



$

1.60



$

0.25



540

%



Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*



$

0.46



$

0.32



44

%







(1)

 Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders, excluding the effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

(4)

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $0.9 million related to severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our IT team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, $0.5 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.4 million of SOX remediation costs, and $0.6 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period.

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:























(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)



Three months ended March 31, 





















% Change







2022



2021



2022 over 2021



Net income



$

178,101



$

28,139



533

%



Add: depreciation and amortization expenses





24,225





21,070



15

%



Add: interest expense





20,686





8,946



131

%



Less: interest income





(544)





(303)



80

%



Add: income tax expense





36,236





8,419



330

%



EBITDA





258,704





66,271



290

%



Share-based payments expense





5,386





3,778



43

%



Acquisition-related costs





9,637





2,922



230

%



Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment





(169,820)





(68)



249,635

%



Change in fair value of derivatives





(1,263)







(100)

%



Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs





2,285







100

%



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*



$

104,929



$

72,903



44

%







(1)

Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income, as well as adding back share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, and excluding the effects of any non-recurring or unusual adjusting items.

(3)

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $0.9 million related to severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our IT team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, $0.5 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.4 million of SOX remediation costs, and $0.6 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021.

Adjusting Items Non-GAAP Measures

In 2021, we began adjusting for share-based payment expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and all gains or losses on disposition of property, plant and equipment, which we did not consider to be part of our normal operating results. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented.

Adjusting items during the three months and year ended March 31, 2022 were: Recognized in the first quarter of 2022

Adjusting items during the three months and year ended March 31, 2021 were:

  • $5.4 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) share based payments expense.
  • $8.5 million ($6.4 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.
  • $169.8 million ($145.5 million after tax, or $1.30 per diluted share) gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment of which $169.1 million related to the sale of a property located in Bolton, Ontario.
  • $9.6 million ($8.0 million after tax, or $0.07 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse.
  • $1.3 million ($1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) gain due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.
  • $2.3 million ($1.7 million after tax, or $0.02 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs, which include $0.9 million ($0.6 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) related to severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our IT team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, $0.5 million ($0.3 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.4 million ($0.3 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of SOX remediation costs, and $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021. 

Recognized in the first quarter of 2021

  • $3.8 million ($0.1 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) share based payments expense.
  • $6.6 million ($4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse.
  • $2.9 million ($2.8 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.

