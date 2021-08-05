VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)
Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million, compared to $53.0 million in Q2 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q2 2020.
"We grew our total service revenue by 8% in the quarter despite an unfavorable, albeit temporary, used equipment supply environment." said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.
Fandozzi concluded " We continue to focus on our long-term strategy of providing insights, services, and transaction solutions to our customers. We are testing and learning more how to service our customers digitally, with Business Inventory Management System "IMS" activations increasing 34% sequentially compared to last quarter."
For the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020:
Consolidated results:
- Total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $396.4 million
- Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 8% to $252.7 million
- Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million
- Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2021 increased 11% to $111.8 million
- Operating income in Q2 2021 increased 1% to $89.5 million
- Net income in Q2 2021 increased 14% to $60.8 million
- Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q2 2021 increased 5% to $112.3 million
- Cash provided by operating activities was $211.4 million for the first half of 2021
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
- GTV1 in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
- A&M total revenue in Q2 2021 remained flat at $355.1 million
- Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 6% to $211.5 million
- Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million
Other Services segment results:
- Other Services total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 20% to $41.3 million
- RBFS revenue in Q2 2021 increased 39% to $11.8 million
- Rouse revenue of $6.2 million was recognized in Q2 2021, which was its second full quarter since its acquisition on December 8, 2020
- Total number of organizations activated on our IMS increased by 34%
Other Company development:
- Increased quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.25 per share
1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-10 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Financial Overview
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over
2021
2020
2021 over
Service revenue:
Commissions
$
129,334
$
125,465
3
%
$
233,309
$
218,950
7
%
Fees
123,414
108,674
14
%
225,469
198,312
14
%
Total service revenue
252,748
234,139
8
%
458,778
417,262
10
%
Inventory sales revenue
143,613
154,911
(7)
%
269,138
245,043
10
%
Total revenue
396,361
389,050
2
%
727,916
662,305
10
%
Costs of services
39,042
39,448
(1)
%
75,069
78,803
(5)
%
Cost of inventory sold
131,023
143,134
(8)
%
241,770
224,719
8
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
111,819
100,632
11
%
227,897
199,017
15
%
Operating expenses
306,844
300,250
2
%
593,897
539,423
10
%
Operating income
89,517
88,800
1
%
134,019
122,882
9
%
Operating income as a % of total revenue
22.6
%
22.8
%
(20)
bps
18.4
%
18.6
%
(20)
bps
Net income attributable to stockholders
60,749
53,043
15
%
88,937
75,851
17
%
Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*
60,749
59,271
2
%
88,937
82,079
8
%
Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders
$
0.55
$
0.49
12
%
$
0.80
$
0.69
16
%
Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*
$
0.55
$
0.54
2
%
$
0.80
$
0.75
7
%
Effective tax rate
25.7
%
34.2
%
(850)
bps
24.9
%
30.5
%
(560)
bps
Total GTV
1,527,642
1,493,982
2
%
2,802,182
2,641,006
6
%
Service GTV
1,384,029
1,339,071
3
%
2,533,044
2,395,963
6
%
Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate
16.5
%
15.7
%
80
bps
16.4
%
15.8
%
60
bps
Inventory GTV
143,613
154,911
(7)
%
269,138
245,043
10
%
Service revenue as a % of total revenue
63.8
%
60.2
%
360
bps
63.0
%
63.0
%
—
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue
36.2
%
39.8
%
(360)
bps
37.0
%
37.0
%
—
bps
Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses
42.7
%
47.7
%
(500)
bps
40.7
%
41.7
%
(100)
bps
Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix
90.6
%
89.6
%
100
bps
90.4
%
90.7
%
(30)
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix
9.4
%
10.4
%
(100)
bps
9.6
%
9.3
%
30
bps
Segment Overview
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Six months ended June 30, 2021
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
211,475
41,273
$
252,748
$
382,230
76,548
$
458,778
Inventory sales revenue
143,613
—
143,613
269,138
—
269,138
Total revenue
355,088
41,273
396,361
651,368
76,548
727,916
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
—
14,819
14,819
—
27,088
27,088
Other costs of services
21,985
2,238
24,223
43,575
4,406
47,981
Cost of inventory sold
131,023
—
131,023
241,770
—
241,770
SG&A expenses
101,417
10,402
111,819
205,762
22,135
227,897
Segment profit
$
100,663
13,814
$
114,477
$
160,261
22,919
$
183,180
Total GTV
1,527,642
N/A
N/A
2,802,182
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.8
%
N/A
N/A
13.6
%
N/A
N/A
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Six months ended June 30, 2020
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
199,648
$
34,491
$
234,139
$
354,391
$
62,871
$
417,262
Inventory sales revenue
154,911
—
154,911
245,043
—
245,043
Total revenue
354,559
34,491
389,050
599,434
62,871
662,305
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
—
16,060
16,060
—
28,818
28,818
Other costs of services
22,190
1,198
23,388
47,285
2,700
49,985
Cost of inventory sold
143,134
—
143,134
224,719
—
224,719
SG&A expenses
94,559
6,073
100,632
186,144
12,873
199,017
Segment profit
$
94,676
$
11,160
$
105,836
141,286
18,480
159,766
Total GTV
1,493,982
N/A
N/A
2,641,006
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.4
%
N/A
N/A
13.4
%
N/A
N/A
Q2 2021 Consolidated Performance Overview
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, we transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live auction theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual.
Total GTV increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q2 2021. GTV volumes grew primarily in International and Canada, offset by lower volume in the US. All regions continued to experience very strong mix adjusted auction price performance due to high demand for used equipment, in part aided by our digital marketing efforts. However, despite higher mix adjusted pricing, we experienced headwinds due to negative mix impacts driven in part by older aged equipment in the transportation and construction sectors. This combined with auction calendar shifts of $52 million from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that were shifted from Q1 into Q2 2020 that did not repeat in Q2 2021 led to lower GTV. Total GTV increased in International driven by an improved economic climate, the benefit from the use of new satellite yards in France, Germany and Australia coupled with a favourable foreign exchange impact, partially offset by the auction shift of Caorso, Italy. Total GTV also increased in Canada which benefited from a favourable foreign exchange impact, higher performance at our Toronto auction, an increased volume from RBFS providing escrow services for private brokered transactions, offset by lower overall volumes in Edmonton and Grand Prairie as well as the shift of our Montreal auction. Total GTV volumes decreased in the US due to the shift of our Los Angeles auction, lower activity due to supply constraints mainly in our Fort Worth auction and Denver regional combined events and the non-repeat of a large supply contract. In addition, lower volumes in our US strategic accounts in the finance, original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and transportation sectors also contributed to lower GTV, partially offset by positive online performance.
Total revenue increased 2% to $396.4 million in Q2 2021, with total service revenue increasing by 8%, offset by a decrease in inventory sales revenue by 7%.
Service revenue increased 8% with fees revenue increasing 14% and commissions revenue increasing 3%. Fee revenue was up 14% mainly due to fee revenue from the acquisition of Rouse, and the continued growth in RBFS fee revenue. Fees revenue also increased due to the revised global buyer fee structure implemented on May 1, 2021 and the re-instatement of fees at the Canadian on-the-farm auctions which were waived in Q2 as part of our COVID-19 pandemic response. These increases were partially offset by lower ancillary revenue mainly due to lower fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. Commissions revenue was up 3%, in line with the higher service GTV of 3%.
Inventory sales revenue decreased 7% representing a lower mix of volumes of inventory contracts, partially offset by higher pricing, primarily in the US and Canada. These decreases were partially offset by strong year-over-year performance in our International region primarily driven by increased sales in Australia, and in the Middle East benefiting from overall improved economic conditions from the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we saw increased volumes sold through our GovPlanet business as a result of the new non-rolling and rolling stock contracts effective June 1, 2021 and higher volumes due to the government shutdowns in prior year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Costs of services decreased 1% to $39.0 million. This decrease was primarily driven by lower activity in line with lower GTV in the US, lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. These decreases were partially offset by higher costs incurred to support the increased activity in our GovPlanet business, incremental costs to introduce the new satellite yards in Europe and the second full quarter of costs of services incurred from Rouse since acquisition.
Cost of inventory decreased 8% to $131.0 million, primarily in line with lower inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating a slight increase in the revenue rates primarily in our GovPlanet business and US region, partially offset by the International region.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 11% to $111.8 million primarily due to an unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuation, higher wages, salaries and benefit expenses driven by higher headcount to support our growth initiatives and a second full quarter of costs incurred from Rouse since acquisition. We also incurred higher travel, advertising and promotion expenses to promote our global digital marketing efforts, and increased travel activity due to the lifting of border and quarantine restrictions. These increases were partially offset by lower short-term and long-term incentive costs including the non-repeat of a prior year one-time incentive accrual to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, and the Euro exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.
Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million primarily related to the decrease in effective tax rate following a $6.2 million income tax expense recognized in Q2 2020 relating to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, and slightly higher operating income. Adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* increased 2% to $60.7 million in Q2 2021 compared to $59.3 million in Q2 2020.
Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share for Q2 2021 from $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021.
Dividend Information
Quarterly dividend
On August 4, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021.
Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on August 6, 2021. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 6, 2021.
Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:
https://investor.ritchiebros.com
About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.
GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Second Quarter
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2020 over 2019
GTV
$
1,527,642
$
1,493,982
2
%
$
2,802,182
$
2,641,006
6
%
Revenues:
Service revenues
$
252,748
$
234,139
8
%
$
458,778
$
417,262
10
%
Inventory sales revenue
143,613
154,911
(7)
%
269,138
245,043
10
%
Total revenues
396,361
389,050
2
%
727,916
662,305
10
%
Operating expenses:
Costs of services
39,042
39,448
(1)
%
75,069
78,803
(5)
%
Cost of inventory sold
131,023
143,134
(8)
%
241,770
224,719
8
%
Selling, general and administration expenses
111,819
100,632
11
%
227,897
199,017
15
%
Acquisition-related costs
3,049
—
100
%
5,971
—
100
%
Depreciation and amortization expenses
21,935
17,857
23
%
43,005
37,150
16
%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(175)
(1,213)
(86)
%
(243)
(1,260)
(81)
%
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
151
392
(61)
%
428
994
(57)
%
Total operating expenses
306,844
300,250
2
%
593,897
539,423
10
%
Operating income
89,517
88,800
1
%
134,019
122,882
9
%
Interest expense
(8,867)
(8,882)
(0)
%
(17,813)
(18,064)
(1)
%
Other income, net
1,196
857
40
%
2,198
4,434
(50)
%
Income before income taxes
81,846
80,775
1
%
118,404
109,252
8
%
Income tax expense
21,065
27,656
(24)
%
29,484
33,304
(11)
%
Net income
$
60,781
$
53,119
14
%
$
88,920
$
75,948
17
%
Net income attributable to:
Stockholders
$
60,749
$
53,043
15
%
$
88,937
$
75,851
17
%
Non-controlling interests
32
76
(58)
%
(17)
97
(118)
%
$
60,781
$
53,119
14
%
$
88,920
$
75,948
17
%
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.49
12
%
$
0.81
$
0.70
16
%
Diluted
$
0.55
$
0.49
12
%
$
0.80
$
0.69
16
%
Weighted average number of share outstanding:
Basic
110,311,615
108,387,490
2
%
110,144,229
108,818,903
1
%
Diluted
111,334,184
109,323,343
2
%
111,302,711
109,903,808
1
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
301,757
$
278,766
Restricted cash
140,966
28,129
Trade and other receivables
271,980
135,001
Less: allowance for credit losses
(5,348)
(5,467)
Inventory
85,930
86,278
Other current assets
27,776
27,274
Income taxes receivable
10,524
6,797
Total current assets
833,585
556,778
Property, plant and equipment
482,732
492,127
Other non-current assets
146,890
147,608
Intangible assets
292,444
300,948
Goodwill
838,798
840,610
Deferred tax assets
12,534
13,458
Total assets
$
2,606,983
$
2,351,529
Liabilities and Equity
Auction proceeds payable
$
445,090
$
214,254
Trade and other payables
221,738
243,786
Income taxes payable
4,240
17,032
Short-term debt
35,213
29,145
Current portion of long-term debt
10,657
10,360
Total current liabilities
716,938
514,577
Long-term debt
625,832
626,288
Other non-current liabilities
156,636
153,000
Deferred tax liabilities
46,150
45,265
Total liabilities
1,545,556
1,339,130
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Share capital:
Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares
authorized, issued and outstanding shares:
110,366,808 (December 31, 2020: 109,876,428)
215,666
200,451
Additional paid-in capital
51,800
49,171
Retained earnings
832,037
791,918
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(43,173)
(34,295)
Stockholders' equity
1,056,330
1,007,245
Non-controlling interest
5,097
5,154
Total stockholders' equity
1,061,427
1,012,399
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,606,983
$
2,351,529
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net income
$
88,920
$
75,948
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
43,005
37,150
Stock-based compensation expense
16,183
7,747
Deferred income tax expense
1,719
6,657
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(65)
1,129
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(243)
(1,260)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,443
1,577
Amortization of right-of-use assets
6,280
6,318
Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment
—
(1,700)
Other, net
1,568
1,934
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
52,577
62,824
Net cash provided by operating activities
211,387
198,324
Investing activities:
Acquisition of Rouse, net of cash acquired
728
—
Property, plant and equipment additions
(4,616)
(6,140)
Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment
342
16,106
Intangible asset additions
(17,361)
(13,244)
Issuance of loans receivable
(2,622)
(2,985)
Repayment of loans receivable
226
203
Distribution from equity investment
—
4,212
Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment
—
1,700
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,303)
(148)
Financing activities:
Share repurchase
—
(53,170)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(48,537)
(43,586)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(26)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans
10,699
19,425
Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares
(9,155)
(3,321)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt
6,842
15,858
Repayment of long-term debt
(5,328)
(8,633)
Repayment of finance lease obligations
(5,355)
(4,384)
Net cash used in financing activities
(50,860)
(77,811)
Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,396)
(2,608)
Increase
135,828
117,757
Beginning of period
306,895
420,256
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
442,723
$
538,013
Selected Data
(Unaudited)
Total auction metrics
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Number of auction sales days
240
226
6
%
333
313
6
%
Bids per lot sold *
27
25
9
%
28
23
19
%
Total lots sold *
148,206
148,957
(1)
%
263,035
249,754
5
%
* Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation
The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.
The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.
(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Net income attributable to stockholders
$
60,749
$
53,043
15
%
$
88,937
$
75,851
17
%
Current income tax adjusting item:
Change in uncertain tax provision
—
766
(100)
%
—
766
(100)
%
Deferred tax adjusting item:
Change in uncertain tax provision
—
5,462
(100)
%
—
5,462
(100)
%
Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*
$
60,749
$
59,271
2
%
$
88,937
$
82,079
8
%
Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding
111,334,184
109,323,343
2
%
111,302,711
109,903,808
1
%
0
Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders
$
0.55
$
0.49
12
%
$
0.80
$
0.69
16
%
Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*
$
0.55
$
0.54
2
%
$
0.80
$
0.75
7
%
(1)
Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.
(2)
Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items.
(3)
Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.
Adjusted EBITDA*
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:
(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Net income
$
60,781
$
53,119
14
%
$
88,920
$
75,948
17
%
Add: depreciation and amortization expenses
21,935
17,857
23
%
43,005
37,150
16
%
Add: interest expense
8,867
8,882
(0)
%
17,813
18,064
(1)
%
Less: interest income
(332)
(393)
(16)
%
(634)
(1,063)
(40)
%
Add: income tax expense
21,065
27,656
(24)
%
29,484
33,304
(11)
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
112,316
$
107,121
5
%
$
178,588
$
163,403
9
%
(1)
Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.
Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2021 were:
Recognized in the second quarter of 2021
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2021.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2021
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2021.
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020
- $5.2 million ($3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.
- $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2020
- $4.3 million ($3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.
Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2020 were:
Recognized in the second quarter of 2020
- $6.2 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2020
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019
- $4.1 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2019
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.
