PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced expanded distribution for its Redneck Riviera Whiskey to 521 Rite Aid stores throughout the state of California. The initial shelf sets by Rite Aid marks a significant milestone in the development of the brand as Rite Aid becomes the first retailer in the drug store segment to begin carrying the product. The Rite Aid shelf sets are expected to be placed in the month of May for the start of the busy summer season.
"We are very excited to be able to offer the Rite Aid customers Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey, a small batch whiskey with vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle oak finish," said Eastside Distilling's President, Robert Manfredonia. "We greatly appreciate Rite Aid's commitment to Eastside Distilling and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand as they become the first distribution for the brand into the drug store segment which is usually reserved for fully mature bellwether brands. At just 24 months old now, this is a huge win for the Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand and Eastside Distilling."
Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. John Rich and Eastside have taken to heart the Folds of Honor mission and have been active advocates on behalf of the foundation, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through the sale of Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has carried forth this singular, noble mission – to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service-members. Their motto says it best: "Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy." Redneck Riviera Whiskey is currently available in 48 states.
For more information on Redneck Riviera Whiskey, please visit redneckriviera.com.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera and Granny Rich Whiskey, Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Whiskeys and Rye, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information, visit eastsidedistilling.com or craftcanning.com and follow Eastside Distilling on Twitter and Facebook.
