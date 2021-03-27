FREDERICK, Md., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rittal, the leading provider of industrial enclosures and IT infrastructure, and STULZ, the leading specialist for data centre cooling systems, have entered into a global partnership, with immediate effect. As a result, the two acknowledged pioneers will be better equipped to offer customers end-to-end, tailored solutions to their needs. Rittal's broad IT infrastructure portfolio will now be combined with powerful liquid-based closed-circuit chillers, free-cooling products, side chillers and indoor chillers from STULZ. Rittal's contribution includes IT enclosures, IT cooling units, and IT power-supply solutions, as well as software for data centre management and IT system monitoring.
The joint offering also extends to global support and other services for the entire IT infrastructure lifecycle. The result is data centre solutions that are future-proof and investment-protected. Moreover, customers can be sure of transparent TCO analysis, high availability and security, backed by robust monitoring.
Demand for one-stop data centre solutions is growing. The IT industry is evolving fast, with new technologies and applications such as 5G, machine learning and digital twins, in conjunction with the burgeoning use of videoconferencing and e-commerce. Consequently, companies must upgrade and expand their IT infrastructure at an ever-increasing pace. They need solutions that can be implemented quickly, that comply with high international standards of quality and security, and that can be tailored to their specific requirements. This is exactly what Rittal and STULZ are able to deliver, as innovators and global players with long and successful track records.
Future-proof IT based on collaboration
The partnership brings together a broad choice of cooling options with the ability to quickly and flexibly install and extend complex IT assets. The precision cooling solutions, including free cooling and adiabatic technology from STULZ, blend perfectly with the modular structure of the new Rittal RiMatrix Next Generation (NG) platform. IT decision-makers pick and mix racks, cooling units, power-supply systems, and IT monitoring and security elements to create a made-to-measure solution. RiMatrix NG's open architecture, in conjunction with the shared consulting, support and service offering, ensure answers are available to all possible IT scenarios, now and in the future. This extends from individual racks or container solutions, to central data centres and distributed edge data centres, to highly scalable co-location, cloud and hyperscale data centres.
"Rittal and STULZ are both family-run companies, with a commitment to innovation and customer centricity," states Prof. Friedhelm Loh, owner and CEO of Friedhelm Loh Group. "Together, we can offer our customers an even larger portfolio of flexible, end-to-end data centre solutions."
"In cooperation with Rittal, we will ensure rapid, reliable IT system implementation backed by an agile, global service organisation with a presence in more than 120 countries," emphasizes Jürgen Stulz, Managing Director STULZ GmbH.
About Rittal
Rittal, headquartered in Herborn, Germany, is a leading global provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control and IT infrastructure, as well as software and services. Systems made by Rittal are deployed in over 90 per cent of all industries across the world, including machine building and plant engineering, food and beverages, and IT and telecommunications.
The international market leader's product portfolio includes configurable enclosures, with data available across the entire production process. Smart Rittal cooling systems, with up to 75 per cent lower power consumption and a great carbon dioxide advantage can communicate with the production landscape, enabling predictive maintenance and servicing. The offering also includes innovative IT products, from IT racks and modular data centres, to edge and hyperscale computing solutions.
Leading software providers Eplan and Cideon support the value chain, providing interdisciplinary engineering solutions, while Rittal Automation Systems offers solutions for switchgear. Within Germany, Rittal can supply products on demand within 24 hours – with precision, flexibility and efficiency.
Founded in 1961, Rittal is the largest company in the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group. The Friedhelm Loh Group is active worldwide, with 12 production sites and 96 international subsidiaries. It has approximately 12,100 employees and posted revenues of €2.6 billion in fiscal 2019. In 2020, the family-run business was named one of Germany's leading employers by the Top Employers Institute, for the twelfth year running. Within the scope of a Germany-wide survey, Focus Money magazine identified the Friedhelm Loh Group as one of the nation's best providers of vocational training for the fifth time in 2020.
For more information, visit http://www.rittal.com and http://www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
About STULZ
Since its foundation in 1947, the STULZ company has evolved into one of the world's leading system suppliers in the air-conditioning technology sector. Since 1974, there has been a constant international expansion of the air-conditioning business, specializing in the climatization of data centers and telecommunications systems.
According to the slogan ONE STULZ ONE SOURCE, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio for mission-critical air-conditioning requirements. From classic room cooling, chillers and air handlers to High Density, Modular Data Centers and Micro Data Centers to Direct Chip Cooling as well as software and service for the data center industry.
STULZ employs 2,400 people in 5 R&D centers (Germany, Spain, Italy, USA and China), 10 production sites (2 x Germany, Italy, 2 x USA, England, Spain, China, Brazil and India) and 21 sales companies (in Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, New Zealand, Poland, Brazil, Spain, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Australia and the USA). The company also cooperates with sales and service partners in more than 140 countries, ensuring an international network of specialists for optimum support - from finding solutions to after-sales service. The STULZ Group employs around 7,200 people worldwide. The current sales volume is around 1,300 million euros.
Media Contact
Marketing, STULZ USA, (301) 620-2033, marketing@stulz-ats.com
SOURCE STULZ USA