DENVER, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile (R&M), a leading actuarial and investment consulting firm, announced the addition of three actuarial professionals to the firm's Denver office, further strengthening their local presence.
Craig Pedersen, Andrew Lape and Caytee Sellers are focused on helping clients with their retirement planning needs, including areas such as pension concerns, defined benefit plans, and investment strategies.
"Bringing these three professionals on board is an instrumental step in allowing River and Mercantile to continue making strides in market expansion here in Denver and the Intermountain West," said Michael Clark, Managing Director at River and Mercantile, also based in Denver leading the firm's business in the West. "The strength of our talent has always been key to delivering value to our clients."
Craig Pedersen, Independent Consulting Actuary
Pedersen joins River and Mercantile with a remarkable background in actuarial consulting.
In his role he is focused in areas involving retiree medical plans, defined benefit plans and other post-employment benefit plans. With over 25 years of experience in retirement and health consulting, he has worked with many clients to help them understand and manage their post-employment benefits, financial requirements and the needs of their current, future and former employees. His previous experience includes actuarial consulting work at Philadelphia American Life Insurance Company, Towers Perrin, Mercer, Chicago Consulting Actuaries, Watson Wyatt, Towers Watson and Willis Towers Watson. Additionally, Pedersen serves as an adjunct instructor with the Colorado Community College System. He is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries and an Enrolled Actuary.
Andrew Lape, Associate Director and Consulting Actuary
A rising star in the actuarial consulting community, Lape is responsible for consulting with clients on their day-to-day retirement benefit needs including defined benefit pension, SERP, and retiree medical plans. He also consults on clients' plan design, administration, risk transfer opportunities, M&A, and overall risk management. Lape joined River and Mercantile earlier this year from Willis Towers Watson where he provided consulting services to retirement plans across multiple industries (including international organizations) and of various sizes. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and an Enrolled Actuary.
Caytee Sellers, Senior Actuarial Analyst
As an accomplished retirement actuarial analyst, Sellers provides support in a wide range of work including funding and accounting valuations for pension, SERP and retiree medical plans, along with preparation of benefit statements, government form filings and other plan administration. She also assists with pension risk transfers and other special projects. Sellers joined River and Mercantile from Willis Towers Watson where she assisted in multiple actuarial projects for mid to large U.S. and international corporations. She has experience in data clean-up, pension risk transfers and overall plan administration.
Sellers is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries.
"We are delighted to welcome Caytee, Craig and Andrew to the team," added Tom Cassara, Managing Director and head of River and Mercantile's US business. "We're excited to watch these professionals grow within our firm and expand our service offerings to clients in Denver and the rest of the Intermountain West."
River and Mercantile's three new actuaries in Denver add to its roster of more than 40 employees across the United States.
About River and Mercantile (R&M)
River and Mercantile (R&M) provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations. Please visit www.riverandmercantile.us/solutions/ for more information.