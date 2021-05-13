SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- River City Bank, Sacramento's premier business bank and consistently one of the region's fastest growing companies, is making a substantial leap in the Bank's commercial real estate (CRE) lending footprint to encompass key markets throughout the western United States. This move reflects the widespread interest the Bank has seen among current and prospective clients for investing in CRE opportunities outside of California in markets such as Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.
Concurrent with the expansion of the Bank's geographic target market for CRE lending, the Bank has promoted Dan Franklin to Director of Commercial Real Estate. In this role, Franklin will be responsible for all of the Bank's CRE lending origination activity.
"In terms of our asset size, lending capacity, and reputation in the marketplace, River City Bank has never been stronger or better positioned to help our clients' businesses grow and prosper," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. "As an exceptional performer at the Bank, Dan has been a key contributor as our loan portfolio has increased by about 500% over the past decade. In this new role, he will continue to drive expansion into new markets with commercial real estate lending that reflects our unique service-oriented approach and customized lending practices."
"I am excited to take our highly successful lending practices, which are proven in California, and expand our reach into markets that are seeing renewed interest and growth in the commercial real estate space," said Dan Franklin, Director of Commercial Real Estate at River City Bank. "This is a time of remarkable health and growth for River City Bank, which makes now the perfect time for building our portfolio in regions that are poised for expansion in the coming years."
New Markets, New Teams
In his new role, Franklin will continue to oversee all CRE lending in California, including an acceleration of efforts in key southern California markets, while also expanding to a select list of additional markets in various other states including Texas, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, and Nevada. Although no new branches or commercial banking offices are on the horizon, Franklin will look to hire various Business Development Officers in these markets over time.
As an extension of Franklin's own outreach and cultivation efforts, these Business Development Officers will be responsible for generating new business opportunities in key growth sectors such as neighborhood shopping centers, multifamily housing, industrial and office.
About River City Bank
Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for the past four years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets over $3.4 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service and a "Superior" financial rating from the nation's leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit RiverCityBank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
