SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a challenging yet successful year that saw record net income in 2020, River City Bank announces the promotion of Riley Gardner to the role of Commercial Banking Business Development Officer. Gardner will be responsible for developing new business within the greater Sacramento region and expanding the Bank's presence into the Reno market. He will focus on providing commercial banking services to businesses in all sectors, including commercial real estate, healthcare, food and agriculture, clean energy, construction, professional services firms, and non-profit organizations.
"Like we've seen in Sacramento over the past several years, the Reno market is experiencing significant growth and is shaping up to be the next expansion market on our radar," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. "Along with his work here in Sacramento, we're excited to make Reno a core focus of Riley's business development efforts as he works to nurture relationships with leaders in a variety of sectors."
"River City Bank has achieved exceptional growth over the past decade due to a focus on high quality customer service, quick and efficient decision making, and providing banking products and capabilities that meet client needs and save them money," said Riley Gardner, Business Development Officer at River City Bank. "Working with Steve and the rest of our phenomenal team at River City Bank, I am excited to build more new relationships in the Sacramento and Reno markets, and I look forward to sharing the River City Bank experience with more high quality local businesses."
Gardner brings more than 12 years of experience in business development and commercial portfolio management, having most recently overseen credit analysis for commercial accounts as Senior Credit Analyst at River City Bank. He is also an active member of the Capitol Region Family Business Center where he leads the NextGen group. He has hosted numerous webinars for River City Bank and the Family Business Center focused on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and its loan forgiveness process.
After growing up in Sacramento, Gardner graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies and a focus on Economics. Prior to joining River City Bank, he also spent several years working in Asia and the Bay Area in business development roles.
About River City Bank
Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past four years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets over $3.3 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service and a "Superior" financial rating from the nation's leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit RiverCityBank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
