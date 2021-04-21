(PRNewsfoto/Riverview Financial Corporation)

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), the holding company for Riverview Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Riverview reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $633 thousand, or $0.07 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the first quarter of 2020. 

The increase in the Company's earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020 was the result of the impact of ongoing efficiency initiatives, including branch office consolidations, an increase in loan income from the recognition of interest and fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans and lower deposit costs. The Company implemented cost reduction strategies beginning in 2019, and those efforts continued through the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 by implementing additional efficiency initiatives aimed at substantially lowering operating costs. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place additional pressure on Bank earnings, causing increased emphasis on the need to improve operational efficiency to help mitigate margin compression and noninterest income reductions. As a result, Riverview closed two branch offices in January 2021 and will be completing the sale of two additional branches in May of 2021. 

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on average stockholders' equity and return on average total assets were 12.55% and 0.91% for the first quarter 2021. Return on average tangible stockholders' equity  was 12.78% for the first quarter 2021.
  • Tangible book value increased $0.49 per share to $10.36 per share at March 31, 2021 from $9.87 per share at March 31, 2020.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income improved 9.6% to $9.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $8.8 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.
  • Total interest-bearing deposit costs declined 47 basis points to 0.43% for the first quarter 2021 compared to 0.90% for the same quarter 2020.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased 32.8% to $197.4 million at March 31, 2021 from $148.6 million at March 31, 2020, demonstrating success in our strategy to place greater emphasis on growth in lower cost of funds deposit accounts.
  • Operating efficiency ratio improved to 68.94% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 82.49% in the comparable quarter of 2020. 
  • Realized a 9.1% year over year reduction in total noninterest expense. For the three months ended March 31, noninterest expense decreased to $8.4 million in 2021 compared to $9.2 million in 2020.
  • Total loans 30 or more days past due plus nonaccrual loan balances total $4.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans outstanding, the lowest quarter end dollar level since December 2016. 
  • For the three months ended March 31, net charge-offs to average loans, net were 0.02% in 2021 and 0.49% in 2020.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $12.1 million, or 1.11% of loans, net at March 31, 2021 compared to $8.3 million or 0.93% of loans, net at March 31, 2020. Excluding 100% SBA guaranteed PPP loan balances, the allowance for loan losses represented 1.38% of loans, net at March 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $13.2 million or 1.20% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2021. Excluding performing troubled debt restructured loans, nonperforming assets represented 0.29% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at the end of the first quarter 2021.
  • The coverage ratio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 92.3% at March 31, 2021. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio was 378.0% at March 31, 2021.
  • Continued reduction in COVID-19 pandemic related loan deferments during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, loans in deferment consists of 15 loans totaling $18.6 million, representing 1.7% of total outstanding loan balances, or 2.1% excluding outstanding PPP loan balances.  Total current principal and interest deferred for these 15 loans totaled $1.3 million. As of December 31, 2020, loans in deferment consists of 19 loans totaling $21.9 million, representing 1.92% of total outstanding loan balances, or 2.46% excluding outstanding PPP loan balances.
  • Funded $19.3 million of loans through the second round of the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program in the first quarter 2021. Aggregate remaining accrued and unearned Small Business Administration PPP origination fees total $5.0 million at March 31, 2021. 
  • Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans, was 8.36% at March 31, 2021.

Brett D. Fulk, President and CEO, commented, "It is truly a pleasure to report first quarter 2021 earnings of $0.33 per share, an increase of 94% when compared to the previous quarter's $0.17 per share.  First quarter 2021 earnings also compare quite favorably to the $0.07 per share reported for the same period last year.  This significant improvement in earnings is the direct result of previously disclosed efficiency initiatives that began in 2019, significant PPP loan generation during 2020, and ongoing expense and pricing discipline.  Additionally, despite the challenges to the economy created by the COVID-19 virus, I am pleased to also report strong credit quality metrics for the first quarter.  At the end of the first quarter 2021 we reported the lowest level of nonaccrual and past due loan balances since the fourth quarter of 2016. It is particularly gratifying to report solid credit quality when it is due in no small measure to intentional strategic decisions implemented proactively to reduce the credit risk profile of our balance sheet in the two years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.  The invaluable hard work and dedication of our outstanding employees, coupled with focused strategic initiatives developed and deployed to increase core earnings on a consistent basis, is the reason we have achieved these results.  The effectiveness of our efforts is evidenced by first quarter 2021 return on average assets and return on average tangible stockholder equity results of 0.91% and 12.78% respectively."  Fulk continued, "While we are not yet through the current margin compression cycle or beyond potential negative impact to credits within our portfolio resulting from the ongoing pandemic environment, continued results such as these will ultimately allow us to revisit our current dividend policy, as well as establishing a core earnings platform necessary to provide enhanced long-term shareholder returns."

Fulk concluded "Organic loan growth remained muted and outstanding loan balances declined during the first quarter of 2021 as receipt of PPP loan forgiveness applications accelerated and related loan balances were repaid by the SBA.  However, we are beginning to experience increased loan application activity as local economies and businesses begin to reopen and recently hired commercial relationship managers introduce opportunities for us with customers that have become disenfranchised with their current banks. These customers are those that place a high value upon responsiveness, local representation and personal relationships, all areas in which we excel.  I anticipate organic loan growth to accelerate throughout the remainder of 2021 as the economy continues to reopen and we leverage our past expansion into new growth markets, expand upon new relationships created by processing PPP loans for non-bank customers in both rounds of PPP lending, and hire additional experienced and established asset generation team members throughout our markets."     

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, increased to $9.7 million in 2021 from $8.8 million in 2020. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to the recognition of interest and fees earned on PPP loans and lower deposit costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021, decreased to 3.04% from 3.60% for the comparable period of 2020. The tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding income and fees earned on PPP loans, was 3.19% in the first quarter of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 3.82% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.64% in first quarter of 2020. The actions taken by the Federal Open Market Committee in March 2020 to reduce its target federal funds rate by 150 basis points impacted the loan portfolio yield as it had a corresponding adverse effect on our floating and adjustable rate loans along with lower yields on new originations compared to those on payments and prepayment on existing loans. Investments yielded 2.09% on a tax-equivalent basis in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2.85% for the same period last year. For the three months ended March 31, the cost of deposits decreased 47 basis points to 0.43% in 2021 from 0.90% in 2020. Loans, net averaged $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $874.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Average investments totaled $133.0 million in 2021 and $82.0 million in 2020. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased to $1.1 billion in 2021 from $807.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company did not recognize a charge in the form of a provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021 based on the results from its adequacy modeling of the allowance for loan loss account at March 31, 2021. Comparatively, the provision for loan losses totaled $1.8 million for the same period in 2020. The 2020 increase in the provision for loan losses was the combined result of organic loan growth, excluding PPP loan balances outstanding, and changes in qualitative factors related to the allowance for loan losses reserve associated with increasing risks within the economy and our credit portfolio due to the effects of COVID-19. 

For the quarter ended March 31, noninterest income decreased by $407 thousand to $2.5 million in 2021 from $2.9 million in 2020. The primary contributor to the overall decrease was $569 thousand less in gains on the sale of investment securities offset partially by increases in service charges, fees and commissions of $93 thousand and the recognition of higher comparable trust and mortgage banking income of $47 thousand and $43 thousand.

Noninterest expense decreased to $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, from $9.2 million for the same period last year. The overall decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $589 thousand in salaries and employee benefit expenses due to the implementation of the reduction in force initiatives from branch closures and consolidation of departments. Other expenses decreased $190 thousand comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 due to implementing efficiency initiatives and selective expense reductions made during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net, and deposits totaled $1.4 billion, $1.1 billion, and $1.1 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, total assets and deposits increased $17.3 million, and $65.5 million, respectively. Loans, net decreased $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 as business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, decreased $44.7 million due primarily to SBA forgiveness payments on PPP loans. For this same period, construction lending increased $4.9 million while retail lending, which includes residential mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, decreased $7.6 million. Total investments increased to $155.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $103.7 million at December 31, 2020 as security purchases more than offset payments and prepayments. The increase in total deposits consisted of increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $23.8 million and interest-bearing deposits of $41.7 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 18.3% at March 31, 2021 and 17.1% at December 31, 2020. Long term debt decreased $48.1 million primarily through the repayment of the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program as PPP loans were forgiven in the first quarter of 2021.

Stockholders' equity totaled $98.6 million, or $10.55 per share, at March 31, 2021 and $97.4 million, or $10.47 per share, at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders' equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was due primarily to recognizing earnings partially offset by a change in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $10.36 at March 31, 2021, compared to $9.87 at March 31, 2020. 

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $13.2 million, or 1.20% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2021, $12.0 million or 1.05% at December 31, 2020, and $5.7 million or 0.65% at March 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loan growth of $1.4 million caused primarily by one commercial relationship was responsible for the increase in the first quarter of 2021. Accruing troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans totaled $9.9 million at March 31, 2021 and was due primarily to one commercial real estate relationship. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.2 million, or 0.29% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2021, and $2.0 million, or 0.18%, at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses balance equaled $12.1 million, or 1.11%, of loans, net, and 1.38% excluding 100% SBA guaranteed PPP loan balances outstanding, at March 31, 2021, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.07%, of loans, net, and 1.37% excluding 100% SBA guaranteed PPP loan balances outstanding at December 31, 2020. The coverage ratio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 92.3% at March 31, 2021 and 102.0% at December 31, 2020. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio was 378.0% at March 31, 2021. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 equaled $60 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. 

Summary Data

Riverview Financial Corporation

Five Quarter Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Key performance data:











Per common share data:











Net income (loss)

$   0.33

$   0.17

$   0.08

$(2.61)

$  0.07

Core net income (1)

$   0.31

$   0.17

$   0.07

$  0.05

$  0.00

Cash dividends declared

$   0.00

$   0.00

$   0.00

$  0.08

$  0.08

Book value

$ 10.55

$ 10.47

$ 10.28

$10.20

$12.82

Tangible book value (1)

$ 10.36

$ 10.26

$ 10.04

$  9.94

$  9.87

Market value:











High

$ 10.82

$  9.50

$  7.77

$  7.60

$13.60

Low

$   9.01

$  6.76

$  5.25

$  4.13

$  5.25

Closing

$ 10.45

$  9.15

$  6.76

$  5.38

$  6.47

Market capitalization

$97,695

$85,154

$62,729

$49,839

$59,757

Common shares outstanding

9,348,831

9,306,442

9,279,503

9,263,697

9,236,039













Selected ratios:























Return on average stockholders' equity

12.55%

6.51%

2.88%

(81.21)%

2.14%













Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)

11.75%

6.51%

2.88%

1.55%

(0.04)%













Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

12.78%

6.66%

2.95%

(104.88)%

2.77%













Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

11.97%

6.66%

2.95%

2.00%

(0.05)%













Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.05%

7.05%

6.88%

6.85%

8.36%













Return on average assets

0.91%

0.46%

0.20%

(7.50)%

0.23%













Core return on average assets (1)

0.85%

0.46%

0.20%

0.14%

0.00%













Stockholders' equity to total assets

7.17%

7.18%

7.03%

7.01%

10.60%













Efficiency ratio (2)

68.94%

76.13%

77.46%

76.84%

82.49%













Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets

1.20%

1.05%

1.12%

1.15%

0.65%













Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.02%

0.02%

(0.02)%

0.20%

0.49%













Allowance for loan losses to loans, net

1.11%

1.07%

1.00%

0.84%

0.93%













Earning assets yield (FTE) (3)

3.54%

3.74%

3.73%

3.85%

4.39%













Cost of funds

0.59%

0.63%

0.56%

0.67%

0.95%













Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

2.95%

3.11%

3.17%

3.18%

3.44%













Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

3.04%

3.21%

3.26%

3.29%

3.60%

























(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment charge divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.

 







 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Mar 31



Mar 31



2021



2020

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans:







Taxable

$10,348



$9,782

Tax-exempt

176



245

Interest and dividends on investment securities:







Taxable

494



535

Tax-exempt

152



37

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

9



89

Total interest income

11,179



10,688









Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

923



1,789

Interest on short-term borrowings





5

Interest on long-term debt

646



123

Total interest expense

1,569



1,917

Net interest income

9,610



8,771

Provision for loan losses





1,800

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,610



6,971









Noninterest income:







Service charges, fees and commissions

1,474



1,381

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

260



213

Wealth management income

214



220

Mortgage banking income

151



108

Life insurance investment income

178



193

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

246



815

Total noninterest income

2,523



2,930









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits expense

4,467



5,056

Net occupancy and equipment expense

1,190



1,180

Amortization of intangible assets

132



170

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(29)



(11)

Other expenses

2,627



2,817

Total noninterest expense

8,387



9,212

Income before income taxes

3,746



689

Income tax expense

686



56

Net income

$3,060



$633

    Other comprehensive income:







Unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale

$(3,029)



$1,053

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

(246)



(815)

Change in pension liability







Change in cash flow hedge

657





Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income

(550)



50

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(2,068)



188

Comprehensive income (loss)

$992



$821









Per common share data:







Net income (loss):







         Basic

$0.33



$0.07

         Diluted

$0.33



$0.07

Average common shares outstanding:







         Basic

9,341,291



9,223,445

         Diluted

9,341,533



9,233,060

Cash dividends declared

$0.00



$0.08









 

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)















Three months ended

Mar 31

Dec 30

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31





2021

2020

2020

2020

2020



Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$  10,348

$  11,403

$  11,265

$  10,602

$  9,782



Tax-exempt

176

179

223

236

245



Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:













Taxable

494

411

360

396

535



Tax-exempt

152

113

71

68

37



Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

9

8

11

12

89



Total interest income

11,179

12,114

11,930

11,314

10,688

















Interest expense:













Interest on deposits

923

1,035

1,200

1,395

1,789



Interest on short-term borrowings







23

5



Interest on long-term debt

646

684

304

225

123



Total interest expense

1,569

1,719

1,504

1,643

1,917



Net interest income

9,610

10,395

10,426

9,671

8,771



Provision for loan losses



626

1,844

2,012

1,800



Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,610

9,769

8,582

7,659

6,971

















Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees and commissions

1,474

642

1,099

1,011

1,381



Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

260

292

246

210

213



Wealth management income

214

240

220

196

220



Mortgage banking income

151

333

401

391

108



Life insurance investment income

178

177

192

193

193



Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

246







815



        Total noninterest income

2,523

1,684

2,158

2,001

2,930

















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense

4,467

4,755

5,411

4,985

5,056



Net occupancy and equipment expense

1,190

1,465

1,428

1,068

1,180



Amortization of intangible assets

132

309

170

169

170



Goodwill impairment







24,754





Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(29)

15

51



(11)



Other expenses

2,627

3,020

2,918

2,978

2,817



Total noninterest expense

8,387

9,564

9,978

33,954

9,212



Income (loss) before income taxes

3,746

1,889

762

(24,294)

689



Income tax expense (benefit)

686

306

67

(172)

56



Net income (loss)

$ 3,060

$ 1,583

$   695

$(24,122)

$    633

















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$(3,029)

$      94

$   114

$       840

$ 1,053



Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

(246)







(815)



Change in pension liability



166









Change in cash flow hedge

657

161

49

(38)





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)

(550)

88

35

168

50



Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(2,068)

333

128

634

188



Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 992

$ 1,916

$   823

$(23,488)

$821



Per common share data:













Net income (loss):













         Basic

$ 0.33

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$(2.61)

$ 0.07



         Diluted

$ 0.33

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$(2.61)

$ 0.07



Average common shares outstanding:













         Basic

9,341,291

9,287,196

9,273,666

9,249,184

9,223,445



         Diluted

9,341,533

9,287,196

9,273,666

9,249,184

9,233,060



Cash dividends declared

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.08

$ 0.08



 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)













Three months ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Net interest income:











Interest income











Loans, net:











Taxable

$  10,348

$  11,403

$  11,265

$  10,602

$  9,782

Tax-exempt

223

227

282

299

310

Total loans, net

10,571

11,630

11,547

10,901

10,092

Investments:











Taxable

494

411

360

396

535

Tax-exempt

192

143

90

86

47

Total investments

686

554

450

482

582

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

9

8

11

12

89

Total interest income

11,266

12,192

12,008

11,395

10,763

Interest expense:











Deposits

923

1,035

1,200

1,395

1,789

Short-term borrowings







23

5

Long-term debt

646

684

304

225

123

Total interest expense

1,569

1,719

1,504

1,643

1,917

Net interest income

$  9,697

$  10,473

$  10,504

$   9,752

$  8,846













Yields on earning assets:











Loans, net:











Taxable

3.83%

4.00%

3.95%

4.10%

4.69%

Tax-exempt

3.36%

3.29%

3.57%

3.46%

3.50%

Total loans, net

3.82%

3.98%

3.94%

4.08%

4.64%

Investments:











Taxable

2.19%

2.04%

2.17%

2.74%

2.78%

Tax-exempt

1.88%

2.98%

3.31%

4.10%

4.08%

Total investments

2.09%

2.22%

2.33%

2.91%

2.85%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

0.10%

0.09%

0.11%

0.10%

1.17%

Federal funds sold











Total earning assets

3.54%

3.74%

3.73%

3.85%

4.39%

Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits

0.43%

0.49%

0.56%

0.67%

0.90%

Short-term borrowings







0.33%

2.03%

Long-term debt

1.25%

1.15%

0.56%

0.74%

4.19%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.59%

0.63%

0.56%

0.67%

0.95%

Net interest spread

2.95%

3.11%

3.17%

3.18%

3.44%

Net interest margin

3.04%

3.21%

3.26%

3.29%

3.60%



















 



 

 

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

At period end

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020













Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$  9,496

$  13,511

$  10,646

$  10,195

$  12,128

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

53,668

36,270

21,312

33,033

61,107

Federal funds sold











Investment securities available-for-sale

155,863

103,695

98,846

74,134

68,402

Loans held for sale

2,502

4,338

4,547

4,252

272

Loans, net

1,091,824

1,139,239

1,163,442

1,165,453

887,449

Less: allowance for loan losses

12,140

12,200

11,624

9,736

8,251

Net loans

1,079,684

1,127,039

1,151,818

1,155,717

879,198

Premises and equipment, net

17,991

18,147

18,419

18,668

18,875

Accrued interest receivable

4,189

4,216

3,218

1,826

2,589

Goodwill









24,754

Other intangible assets, net

1,786

1,918

2,227

2,397

2,566

Other assets

49,661

48,420

45,739

46,578

47,152

Total assets

$1,374,840

$1,357,554

$1,356,772

$1,346,800

$1,117,043

























Liabilities:











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing

$  197,360

$  173,600

$  178,168

$  173,567

$  148,633

Interest-bearing

883,568

841,860

853,145

849,586

809,870

Total deposits

1,080,928

1,015,460

1,031,313

1,023,153

958,503

Short-term borrowings











Long-term debt

180,644

228,765

217,031

217,010

26,992

Accrued interest payable

1,347

1,038

591

457

424

Other liabilities

13,298

14,859

12,413

11,728

12,683

Total liabilities

1,276,217

1,260,122

1,261,348

1,252,348

998,602













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock

102,861

102,662

102,672

102,552

102,386

Capital surplus

292

292

190

161

134

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(3,397)

(6,457)

(8,040)

(8,735)

16,081

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,133)

935

602

474

(160)

Total stockholders' equity

98,623

97,432

95,424

94,452

118,441

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,374,840

$1,357,554

$1,356,772

$1,346,800

$1,117,043

































 

 

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands except per share data)



















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



Average quarterly balances

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

















Assets:













Loans, net:











Taxable

$1,095,594

$1,134,149

$1,134,625

$1,041,161

$838,825

Tax-exempt

26,952

27,425

31,451

34,723

35,595

Total loans, net

1,122,546

1,161,574

1,166,076

1,075,884

874,420

Investments:











Taxable

91,549

79,996

66,049

58,230

77,400

Tax-exempt

41,443

19,102

10,812

8,442

4,628

Total investments

132,992

99,098

76,861

66,672

82,028

Interest-bearing balances with banks

36,101

35,381

38,334

48,174

30,490

Federal funds sold











Total earning assets

1,291,639

1,296,053

1,281,271

1,190,730

986,938

Other assets

72,586

70,815

73,079

102,097

98,407

Total assets

$1,364,225

$1,366,868

$1,354,350

$1,292,827

$1,085,345













Liabilities and stockholders' equity:











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing

$176,895

$173,629

$175,402

$171,500

$144,630

Interest-bearing

863,765

847,124

853,782

837,512

795,084

Total deposits

1,040,660

1,020,753

1,029,184

1,009,012

939,714

Short-term borrowings







28,417

989

Long-term debt

209,781

236,043

217,021

122,875

11,817

Other liabilities

14,861

13,389

12,135

13,062

13,668

Total liabilities

1,265,302

1,270,185

1,258,340

1,173,366

966,188

Stockholders' equity

98,923

96,683

96,010

119,461

119,157

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,364,225

$1,366,868

$1,354,350

$1,292,827

$1,085,345

 

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Asset Quality Data

(In thousands)















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

At quarter end:











Nonperforming assets:











Nonaccrual loans

$2,828

$1,421

$3,225

$3,241

$2,048

Accruing restructured loans

9,939

9,963

9,648

9,592

2,646

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

165

156

108

183

691

Foreclosed assets

219

422

25

363

346

Total nonperforming assets

$13,151

$11,962

$13,006

$13,379

$5,731













Three months ended:











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance

$12,200

$11,624

$9,736

$8,251

$7,516

Charge-offs

94

100

42

574

1,123

Recoveries

34

50

86

47

58

Provision for loan losses



626

1,844

2,012

1,800

Ending balance

$12,140

$12,200

$11,624

$9,736

$8,251













 

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Three months ended:

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Core net income (loss) per common share:











Net income (loss)

$3,060

$1,583

$695

$(24,122)

$633

Adjustments:











Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

194







644

Add: Goodwill impairment







24,581



Net income (loss) – Core

$2,866

$1,583

$695

$459

$(11)













Average common shares outstanding

9,341,291

9,287,196

9,273,666

9,249,184

9,223,445

Core net income per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.17

$ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.00













Tangible book value:











Total stockholders' equity

$98,623

$97,432

$95,424

$94,452

$118,441

Less: Goodwill









24,754

Less: Other intangible assets, net

1,786

1,918

2,227

2,397

2,566

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$96,837

$95,514

$93,197

$92,055

$91,121













Common shares outstanding

9,348,831

9,306,442

9,279,503

9,263,697

9,236,039













Tangible book value per share

$10.36

$10.26

$10.04

$9.94

$9.87













Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets:











Total stockholders' equity

$98,623

$97,432

$95,424

$94,452

$118,441

Less: Goodwill









24,754

Less: Other intangible assets, net

1,786

1,918

2,227

2,397

2,566

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$96,837

$95,514

$93,197

$92,055

$91,121













Total assets

$1,374,840

$1,357,554

$1,356,772

$1,346,800

$1,117,043

Less: Goodwill









24,754

Less: Other intangible assets, net

1,786

1,918

2,227

2,397

2,566

Total tangible assets

$1,373,054

$1,355,636

$1,354,545

$1,344,403

$1,089,723













Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets

7.05%

7.05%

6.88%

6.85%

8.36%













Core return on average stockholders' equity:











Net income (loss) GAAP

$3,060

$1,583

$695

$(24,122)

$633

Adjustments:











Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

194







644

Add: Goodwill impairment







24,581



Net income (loss) – Core

$2,866

$1,583

$695

$459

$(11)













Average stockholders' equity

$98,923

$96,683

$96,010

$119,461

$119,157

Core return on average stockholders' equity

11.75%

6.51%

2.88%

1.55%

(0.04)%













Return on average tangible equity:











Net income (loss) GAAP

$3,060

$1,583

$695

$(24,122)

$633













Average stockholders' equity

$98,923

$96,683

$96,010

$119,461

$119,157

Less: average intangibles

1,849

2,116

2,310

26,961

27,401

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$97,074

$94,567

$93,700

$92,500

$91,756













Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

12.78%

6.66%

2.95%

(104.88)%

2.77%

























 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Three months ended:

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:











Net income (loss) GAAP

$3,060

$1,583

$695

$(24,122)

$633

Adjustments:











Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

194







644

Add: Goodwill impairment







24,581



Net income (loss) – Core

$2,866

$1,583

$695

$459

$(11)













Average stockholders' equity

$98,923

$96,683

$96,010

$119,461

$119,157

Less: average intangibles

1,849

2,116

2,310

26,961

27,401

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$97,074

$94,567

$93,700

$92,500

$91,756













Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.97%

6.66%

2.95%

2.00%

(0.05)%













Core return on average assets:











Net income (loss) GAAP

$3,060

$1,583

$695

$(24,122)

$633

Adjustments:











Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

194







644

Add: Goodwill impairment







24,581



Net income (loss) – Core

$2,866

$1,583

$695

$459

$(11)













Average assets

$1,364,225

$1,366,868

$1,354,350

$1,292,827

$1,085,345

Core return on average assets

0.85%

0.46%

0.20%

0.14%

0.00%













 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31

Mar 31





2021

2020

Three months ended:















Core net income per common share:







Net income



$3,060

$633

Adjustments:







   Less: Gains (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax



194

644

    Add: Goodwill impairment







Net income (loss) – core



$2,866

$(11)









Average common shares outstanding



9,341,291

9,223,445









Core net income (loss) per common share



$0.31

$0.00









 

