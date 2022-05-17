Acquistion will expand RJ Young's offerings in Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider, announces today its acquisition of Lewis Digital, a thirty-year office technology provider in Tallahassee, Florida. Lewis Digital's employees will join the 600-plus RJ Young team members. All operations, area offices and team members will remain local.
The acquisition marks RJ Young's second transaction in 2022 and tenth in the past five years. The latest is part of the company's aim to best serve organizations in Florida's capital and beyond.
"As more businesses move to leverage office technology as a business advantage, it's an exciting time in our industry," said Lewis Digital's vice president Robert Lewis. "We're looking forward to joining forces with RJ Young to bring the Modern Office to more businesses in the Tallahassee area."
"The partnership with RJ Young will allow us to deliver more of what has always been the most important to us – which is taking care of our customers and people," said Lewis Digital president Tracy Lewis.
Founded in 1989, family-owned Lewis Digital provides clients with the ability to achieve long-term flexibility and implement world-class technology in their workplace. Their expertise in both digital production machines and computer networks has enabled them to provide value to their client base.
"Lewis Digital has a legacy of excellence, commitment to customers and loyalty to its team members. Their values align directly with ours at RJ Young which makes the partnership an easy fit," said RJ Young's president and CEO Chip Crunk. "We look forward to the impact this will make to Florida businesses."
Since the launch of RJ Young's technology vertical in 2019, the company has grown that side of the business by 360%. Last year, RJ Young introduced its one-stop for technology solutions called the Modern Office – the company's response to the market's evolving needs amid workplace shifts initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, RJ Young has gone through a rebrand that speaks to the Modern Office, complete with a new website and logo.
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
RJ Young is an industry leader that provides technology solutions that power businesses. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.
