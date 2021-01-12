RKS Off-Road signs XGRiD Campers as first US dealer for the Purpose Trailer

- RKS Off-Road signs milestone first dealer agreement with Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers - XGRiD Campers will deliver a customized, luxury purchase experience for adventure enthusiasts - The RKS Purpose Trailer entered production in December 2020 and first orders will deliver to customers in Q1 2021