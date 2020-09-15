LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market growth equity investment firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of three professionals. Mike Orend has been promoted to Managing Director; Stefan Jensen has been promoted to Principal; and Will Pacheco has been promoted to Senior Associate. RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "It is a privilege to recognize the contributions of Mike, Stefan, and Will with these promotions. Each of them, in their respective areas of focus, has contributed meaningfully to the growth and success of RLH. Their investment insights, relationships, work ethic, and team orientation epitomize the philosophy of our firm. We look forward to many more years of working with them."
Mike Orend has been a member of the RLH team for over eight years, during which time he has developed, managed, and substantially broadened the firm's deal sourcing capabilities, and especially RLH's relationships with investment intermediaries. Stefan Jensen joined RLH more than five years ago and has almost a decade of total private equity and investment banking experience. He has been a key RLH team member on multiple investment pursuits and is currently helping management teams build value at two of our portfolio companies. Will Pacheco, during his more than two years at RLH, has substantially enhanced the firm's capabilities to proactively identify and engage with prospective portfolio companies.
About RLH
Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.
Contact:
For more information please contact:
J. Christopher Lewis
Managing Partner
Riordan Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners
310-405-7200
clewis@rlhequity.com
www.rlhequity.com