BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLJ Equity Partners ("RLJ"), an affiliate of The RLJ Companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ogle School ("Ogle" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cosmetology and esthetics career education in Texas. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Ogle is an award-winning, accredited provider of cosmetology and esthetics career education in Texas. Through its nine campuses in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Ogle differentiates itself through part-time and full-time programs with an education focus, unparalleled corporate culture, and unique student and learning experiences to a population of approximately 2,000 future beauty professionals.
"Ogle has distinguished itself as a best-in-class operator that delivers exceptional student outcomes," said Nigel Howard, Managing Director at RLJ, who will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Ogle team to build upon its tremendous success and support the Company's ambitious growth plans."
"Our new partner RLJ shares our vision and commitment to invest in our people, academic programs, technology, and facilities to assure the highest standards of excellence," said John Blair, President & CEO, who will also join the Board of Directors. "With RLJ's resources and expertise, we look forward to scaling the Company and continuing the legacy of helping our future beauty professionals achieve their career goals. The entire Ogle team is excited to embark on this next chapter with RLJ."
RLJ provided the controlling equity for the transaction. NBH Bank provided the credit facility and Greyrock Capital Group provided preferred equity to help finance the transaction. DLA Piper LLP and Thompson Coburn LLP served as legal advisors, PricewaterhouseCoopers served as financial advisor, and DPO&Co served as commercial due diligence consultant to RLJ.
About RLJ Equity Partners ("RLJ"): Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, RLJ Equity Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with approximately $440 million in capital under management focused on generating long-term capital appreciation by investing in profitable and growing businesses led by strong management teams. Founded in 2006 by Robert L. Johnson, RLJ originates and invests in traditional buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. RLJ Equity Partners is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies. For more information, please visit https://www.rljequitypartners.com.
About The RLJ Companies: Founded by Robert L. Johnson and headquartered in Bethesda, MD, The RLJ Companies is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments to a diverse portfolio of companies in the media and entertainment, financial services, real estate, hospitality, and gaming industries. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson founded Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information visit: https://www.rljcompanies.com.
