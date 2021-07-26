ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMA Associates, a CPA and Consulting firm that delivers Federal Government-focused audit, consulting, and advisory services, welcomes Clifton Williams to the team. Mr. Williams stepped into the role of Chief Client Experience Officer (CXO) at RMA Associates in June of this year.
Mr. Williams brings with him over 30 years of Business Development, Operations, Client Engagement, and Strategic Planning experience to RMA. In addition, Mr. Williams' wealth of knowledge includes Big Four consulting, business process improvement, project delivery, healthcare account growth, IT services delivery, and digital strategy experience.
"Clif brings an abundance of industry knowledge and experience and is going to help shape and improve our future client and teaming partner experiences," stated Reza Mahbod, President of RMA.
As CXO, Mr. Williams is eager to meet with clients and teaming partners to understand their experience and expectations better and make adjustments where needed. All of which is the foundation for stability and quality growth for RMA within the industry.
Mr. Williams expressed his excitement for the role and RMA's future stating, "I am excited and honored to be RMA's CXO. Our goal is to understand and grow the client experience so that it becomes a key focus for the RMA team – delivering best in class client satisfaction results will help set RMA a cut above others in the marketplace. Understanding the importance of the digital experience for clients helps us collectively achieve goals and solve problems. It is truly a great differentiator in today's highly competitive client service delivery world!"
ABOUT RMA ASSOCIATES
RMA Associates, LLC (RMA) is a small and growing professional services firm that provides audit, consulting, and advisory services. RMA provides measurable and lasting results through creative thinking, data sharing, digital transformation, anticipating outcomes, and simplifying the complex.
