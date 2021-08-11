ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. McKay brings with him nearly 30 years of Business Development and Enterprise Resource Planning experience to RMA. Mr. McKay's wealth of knowledge comes from his years at the Big Four accounting firms providing business process improvement, capture management, and change management experience.
"Scott is a welcomed and valued addition to the RMA team. With his strong background and experience working with DOD and other associated federal agencies, he will play a key role in expanding RMA's footprint in the defense space," stated Reza Mahbod, President of RMA.
Using his knowledge of the Federal Market space, Mr. McKay is eager to move RMA into new business areas, while helping current and new clients execute their missions. He is excited to be part of the RMA team and broaden RMA's customer-focused solutions to best support clients.
Mr. McKay stated, "I am thrilled to be at RMA and joining a firm where client success comes first! Together with my RMA colleagues, I'm excited about expanding relationships with our clients and industry partners by providing thought leadership and innovative solutions. I look forward to increasing RMA's footprint while building upon their current successes."
ABOUT RMA ASSOCIATES
RMA Associates, LLC (RMA) is a small and growing professional services firm that provides audit, consulting, and advisory services. RMA provides measurable and lasting results through creative thinking, data sharing, digital transformation, anticipating outcomes, and simplifying the complex.
To learn more about RMA Associates, visit https://www.rmafed.com/
To learn more about Mr. McKay, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-mckay-7139ba1/
For press and media inquiries, please contact info@rmafed.com
Connect with RMA Associates on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rmafed/
Media Contact
Oscar Frazier, nDemand Consulting Services Inc, +1 (678) 699-2785, ofrazier@ndemandconsulting.com
SOURCE RMA Associates