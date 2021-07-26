ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. McGowan joins RMA Associates with 35 years of leadership experience in Business Development and Business Operations, accompanied by a proven track record in the Information Technology and Services Industry, IT Procurement, Requirements Analysis, and Recruiting.
"Jeff is an accomplished industry leader with a wealth of experience helping agencies achieve their mission. We look forward to his contributions," said Reza Mahbod, President of RMA.
Mr. McGowan stated, "I am grateful for the incredible opportunity to serve as an RMA Vice President. Our goal is to partner with government agencies to put timely, inclusive, and accurate health-related data to work securely across the entire value chain using state-of-the-art consulting and data analytics techniques in a continuous improvement environment. Our business is information validation. We will assist agencies with access to all data sets and ensure that data can be trusted while staying attuned to the rapid changes that are happening along the way."
ABOUT RMA ASSOCIATES
RMA Associates, LLC (RMA) is a small and growing professional services firm that provides audit, consulting, and advisory services. RMA provides measurable and lasting results through creative thinking, data sharing, digital transformation, anticipating outcomes, and simplifying the complex.
