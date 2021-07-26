ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. McGowan joins RMA Associates with 35 years of leadership experience in Business Development and Business Operations, accompanied by a proven track record in the Information Technology and Services Industry, IT Procurement, Requirements Analysis, and Recruiting.

"Jeff is an accomplished industry leader with a wealth of experience helping agencies achieve their mission. We look forward to his contributions," said Reza Mahbod, President of RMA.

Mr. McGowan stated, "I am grateful for the incredible opportunity to serve as an RMA Vice President. Our goal is to partner with government agencies to put timely, inclusive, and accurate health-related data to work securely across the entire value chain using state-of-the-art consulting and data analytics techniques in a continuous improvement environment. Our business is information validation. We will assist agencies with access to all data sets and ensure that data can be trusted while staying attuned to the rapid changes that are happening along the way."

ABOUT RMA ASSOCIATES

RMA Associates, LLC (RMA) is a small and growing professional services firm that provides audit, consulting, and advisory services. RMA provides measurable and lasting results through creative thinking, data sharing, digital transformation, anticipating outcomes, and simplifying the complex.

To learn more about RMA Associates, visit https://www.rmafed.com/

To learn more about Mr. McGowan, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffrey-m-78ab8b14/

For press and media inquiries, please contact info@rmafed.com

Connect with RMA Associates on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rmafed/

Media Contact

Oscar Frazier, nDemand Consulting Services Inc, +1 (678) 699-2785, ofrazier@ndemandconsulting.com

 

SOURCE RMA Associates

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.